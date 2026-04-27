National Safe Boating Council Highlights Launch of 2026 National Recreational Boating Safety Survey

Survey will provide critical data to improve boating safety nationwide

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) is encouraging participation in the 2026 National Recreational Boating Safety Survey (NRBSS), launched by the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG). As the only comprehensive source of recreational boating data across all 50 states, the survey plays a vital role in advancing safety and security on the nation's waterways.

Funded through the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund and administered by the U.S. Coast Guard, the NRBSS gathers detailed information on boating participation, including how many people go boating, the types of vessels used, and how frequently individuals are on the water. The data collected will inform national, state, and local safety initiatives and law enforcement efforts.

The 2026 survey marks the first time the NRBSS has been conducted since 2020, following a significant increase in boating participation nationwide. The U.S. Coast Guard has conducted the survey regularly since 1973, with the most recent full survey completed in 2018.

"The National Recreational Boating Safety Survey provides critical insights that guide safety efforts at every level," said Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. "This data helps ensure resources are directed where they are needed most to prevent accidents and save lives."

The survey is being conducted by NORC at the University of Chicago, a nonpartisan research organization with more than 80 years of experience in data collection and analysis. Over the next year, NORC will contact more than 50,000 households across all 50 states and the District of Columbia. Selected households may receive invitations via mail, email, or text message.

The NSBC encourages individuals who receive an invitation to participate. Responses will help shape programs and policies that improve boating safety and ensure a safer experience for all who enjoy America's waterways. All responses will remain confidential and will be used only to produce aggregated statistical summaries.

The NRBSS supports the broader National Recreational Boating Safety Program, coordinated by the U.S. Coast Guard under the Federal Boat Safety Act of 1971. This program establishes safety standards, enhances accident reporting, and provides funding to support boating safety efforts nationwide. Since its inception, the program is estimated to have saved more than 95,000 lives, with recent data showing the lowest number of boating-related fatalities on record.

For more information about boating safety and the National Safe Boating Council, please visit www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

For more information about the NRBSS, please visit https://uscgboating.org/statistics/national-recreational-boating-safety-survey.php

For further assistance or questions, please contact [email protected] or [email protected].

About the National Safe Boating Council

The National Safe Boating Council was founded in 1958, serving as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating.

SOURCE National Safe Boating Council