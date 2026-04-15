Boating and Water Safety Industry Professionals to Gather Virtually May 7-8, 2026 for the 29th Annual IBWSS

CLEARWATER, Fla., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The 29th annual International Boating and Water Safety Summit (IBWSS) will be held virtually May 7-8, 2026, bringing together boating and water safety industry professionals around the world to network, learn, and collaborate.

The virtual symposium is hosted by the National Safe Boating Council, in partnership with the U.S. Coast Guard. Attendees include federal and state agencies, marine law enforcement, park services personnel, instructors, manufacturers, nonprofit representatives, and many others committed to keeping recreational boating and water enthusiasts safe on the water. Registration for this event is free. Early registration is encouraged: https://www.ibwss.org/register.

"Unsafe products and non-compliant vessels have no place on our waterways," said Captain Peg Phillips, executive director of the National Safe Boating Council. "Through collaboration with the U.S. Coast Guard and our partners, we are focused on strengthening awareness, accountability, and enforcement to protect boaters and prevent avoidable tragedies."



The 2026 IBWSS program will convene industry, enforcement, and policy leaders to confront emerging boating safety risks, ensuring safer boats, smarter regulation, and measurable impact nationwide.

The International Boating and Water Safety Summit is funded under a grant from the Sport Fish Restoration and Boating Trust Fund, administered by the U.S. Coast Guard. Reference to any specific commercial product, process, or service, or the use of any trade, firm or corporation name is for the information and convenience of the public, and does not constitute endorsement, recommendation, or favoring by the U.S. Coast Guard.

About the National Safe Boating Council



Founded in 1958, the National Safe Boating Council (NSBC) serves as a national catalyst for developing a safe boating culture by providing educational resources, outreach programming, and training opportunities for industry partners and the boating community to influence safe, secure, and responsible boating. Learn more at https://www.safeboatingcouncil.org.

SOURCE National Safe Boating Council