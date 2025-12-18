National Safety Council, NCCCO Foundation Launch Free Tool to Help Prevent Workplace Fatalities

Resource helps employers identify safety gaps before serious incidents occur

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council and NCCCO Foundation have launched a free tool to help employers eliminate serious incidents and fatalities (SIFs). The Organizational Safety Gap Analysis Tool identifies weaknesses in safety systems before incidents occur.

The need is clear. After decades of progress, U.S. workplace fatality rates have plateaued at more than 5,000 annually, across all workplaces. Each is preventable with the right systems in place.

Developed through the NSC Work to Zero initiative, the tool is built on the Council's evidence-based SIF Prevention Model. It is designed for owners, executive leaders and safety professionals.

It evaluates seven key areas that shape an organization's safety health. These include operating environment, leadership, worker engagement, hazard identification and prioritization, hazard abatement and control, implementation and operation, and continuous improvement.

The tool transforms the existing NSC Gap Analysis checklist into an interactive, tailored experience. No specialized training is required. Users receive a personalized report that highlights strengths, identifies opportunities and provides clear next steps to help reduce SIFs. Organizations of all sizes and industries can benefit.

"At the heart of Work to Zero is the belief that every worker deserves to go home safely," said Matt Law, director of Work to Zero at NSC. "This tool gives leaders a practical starting point to strengthen the systems that protect lives."

"The new Organization Safety Gap Analysis Tool is another great example of the safety resources and research we have been able to provide to the crane industry in collaboration with the NSC," stated T.J. Cantwell, executive director of the NCCCO Foundation. "We hope companies will use it as a valuable resource to analyze existing programs and enhance safety."

Funded by the McElhattan Foundation, Work to Zero aims to eliminate workplace fatalities by helping employers adopt technology and practices that make the biggest impact. Access the Organizational Safety Gap Analysis Tool here.

