Protect Your Loved Ones on the Road This Holiday Season

National Safety Council shares holiday travel estimates and prevention tips to help everyone arrive safely

WASHINGTON, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The holidays bring loved ones together across the country, but the increase in travel also brings heightened risks on our roads. This year, the National Safety Council estimates 431 traffic fatalities during the Christmas holiday period and 429 during New Year's – tragedies that would leave hundreds of families and friends facing the holidays with an empty seat at the table.

"Every one of these numbers represents a real person – someone's parent, child, friend or neighbor who won't make it home for the holidays," said Lorraine Martin, NSC CEO. "These losses are preventable. When we choose to drive sober, buckle up and stay focused on the road, we're choosing to protect the people we love and ensure everyone can celebrate together safely."

Impaired driving remains a leading cause of fatal traffic crashes, and the problem worsens during the holidays. Alcohol-impaired drivers are involved in 37% of Christmas traffic fatalities and 34% of New Year's traffic fatalities – well above the annual average.

Simple acts can save lives. If every driver and passenger buckled up this holiday season, 218 more people would survive crashes and celebrate with their loved ones. NSC encourages drivers to plan ahead for a sober ride home before celebrations begin, eliminate distractions behind the wheel, observe speed limits and watch for pedestrians and cyclists.

The Christmas Day holiday period runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 24, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 28. The New Year's Day holiday period runs from 6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 31, through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 4.

For safe driving tips, visit nsc.org/saferoads. Review holiday fatality estimates and motor vehicle data at injuryfacts.nsc.org/holidaytraffic.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is America's leading nonprofit safety advocate – and has been for over 110 years. As a mission-based organization, we work to eliminate the leading causes of preventable death and injury, focusing our efforts on the workplace and roadways. We create a culture of safety to not only keep people safer at work, but also beyond the workplace so they can live their fullest lives.

