NSC, OSHA to Host Panel to Address Traffic Fatalities as Leading Cause of Workplace Death

The event on April 10 draws particular attention to distracted driving during monthlong observance

WASHINGTON, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Driving is the leading cause of work-related death each year in the United States, with nearly 40% of deaths on the job occurring on American roads according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. A major contributing factor to road deaths each year, including work-related fatalities, is distracted driving, which takes thousands of lives on the country's roads annually and leaves even more people seriously injured.

To address this heartbreaking reality and the need for key stakeholders to come together on these intersecting safety topics, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the National Safety Council are convening a panel discussion on the critical role employers play in roadway safety, "Roadway Safety is Workplace Safety: The Need to Eliminate Distracted Driving," on April 10 during Distracted Driving Awareness Month. U.S. Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health Douglas L. Parker and President and CEO of the National Safety Council Lorraine Martin will be joined by Deputy Administrator of the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Sophie Shulman, Member Michael Graham of the National Transportation Safety Board and a representative of the private sector on the panel.

"Since their establishments, NSC and OSHA have worked with employers to improve safety outcomes for workers," said Lorraine Martin, president and CEO of the National Safety Council. "Roadway safety is an integral component of workplace safety, and employers can make a difference in keeping those who drive to, from and for work as well as those who share the road with them as safe as possible. We are proud to host this event with our partners at the Department of Labor and look forward to bringing leading workplace and roadway safety voices to the table to address these issues and save lives."

"Transportation incidents continue to be one of the leading causes of death among America's workers. Understanding the risks of distracted driving is critical to protecting not only workers while on the road but those around them," said Douglas L. Parker, Assistant Secretary of Labor for Occupational Safety and Health. "OSHA wants to make sure that employers know their responsibility to have policies in place for safe driving practices, including work practices and procedures that do not contribute to distracted driving."

The event takes place at the United States Department of Labor on April 10 at 2:30 p.m. ET. It is open to the public. Register to attend in person or virtually.

