National Safety Council Offers New Online Preparation Course for the Associate Safety Professional Certification from the Board of Certified Safety Professionals

ITASCA, Ill., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Safety Council is excited to partner with the Board of Certified Safety Professionals to offer a global, state-of-the-art pre-exam training through an online, asynchronous approach with examCORE by BCSP. The first online certification preparation training available will be for the Associate Safety Professional Certification.

"Successfully earning the ASP certification provides safety professionals with a competitive edge and helps elevate their careers," said Kim Shambrook, vice president of safety education, training and services at the National Safety Council. "Enhancing one's knowledge is essential to keeping our nation's workers safe. The Council is thrilled to partner with BCSP to help prepare more professionals do just that through this online training program."

ASP examCORE provides the background, knowledge and skills to successfully complete the ASP Certification Exam. It is comprised of 40+ learning modules, 1,000 practice questions, an eBook subscription to "Safety Professional's Reference and Study Guide" by Dr. W. David Yates, an authorized BCSP exam calculator and other resources.

When purchasing through NSC, participants also receive a one-year, digital subscription to Safety+Health magazine, to help earn recertification points, as well as special pricing on NSC books found in the ASP Blueprint References.

"Preparing to study for a large exam like the ASP can be daunting," said Shambrook. "ASP examCORE is self-paced and diagnostic of your greatest opportunities for learning, making it an ideal study source."

Learn more about how to get started with this program at nsc.org/CERTPREP.

About the National Safety Council

The National Safety Council is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to eliminate preventable deaths at work, in homes and communities, and on the road through leadership, research, education and advocacy. Founded in 1913 and chartered by Congress, NSC advances this mission by partnering with businesses, government agencies, elected officials and the public in areas where we can make the most impact.

