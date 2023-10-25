National Sales Agency BBI Completes Strategic Acquisition of PROMARK

News provided by

Burdette Beckmann, Inc.

25 Oct, 2023, 18:07 ET

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI), a National Sales Agency, is pleased to announce the successful completion of its acquisition of PROMARK, a well-established Sales and Marketing Agency founded in 1987. This strategic move is set to significantly expand BBI's market presence across multiple states, including Texas, Nevada, Utah, Arizona, New Mexico, Kansas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Colorado, and Louisiana. The acquisition promises to provide broader coverage and unlock exciting new opportunities for BBI's existing and potential clients.

"This acquisition marks a pivotal moment in our company's growth history," stated Robert Taylor, CEO at BBI. "Our vision has always been to offer unparalleled value and service excellence to our clients, and the addition of PROMARK to the BBI family aligns perfectly with this vision. We are enthusiastic about the wealth of opportunities this partnership will bring to our clients and our organization."

"We are thrilled to be joining forces with BBI. Our shared roots and values and the mutual respect we've garnered from our clients affirm that this union is the right decision. Our commitment remains steadfast to our employees, clients, and the continued success of our organization." - Colin McIntosh, Vice President PROMARK.

Importantly, this partnership will solidify Convenience and Grocery through Mid-Atlantic, Southeast, Northwest, and Southwest for a total coverage of 35 states. BBI will continue to invest in analytics, additional infrastructure, and trade management to continue to offer best-in-class service to our clients and customers.

BBI anticipates that this collaboration will drive innovation, enhance market presence, and solidify our position as a leader in the confectionery industry.

About BBI:
Burdette Beckmann Inc. (BBI) is a national sales agency founded in 1955. We prioritize solution-based strategies and nurture lasting connections with our clients. BBI provides innovative solutions centered on short-term strategy, long-term growth, and unique capabilities across multi-channel segments.

For media inquiries or additional information, please contact:

Media Contact:
Melissa Garcia Villa
Marketing and Communication Director
Burdette Beckmann Inc (BBI)
[email protected]
954.918.7456
bbiteam.com 

SOURCE Burdette Beckmann, Inc.

