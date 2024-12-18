National Say It Now Day Celebrates Gratitude with Powerful Moments and Events

#JustSayItNow Campaign Surpasses 6 Million Expressions of Gratitude, Aiming for 10 Million

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ - The Say It Now movement hit an important milestone in time for National Say It Now Day, a nationwide celebration dedicated to the transformative power of expressing gratitude. People across the country paused to share heartfelt messages of appreciation, deepening connections and inspiring communities to embrace the spirit of "saying it now."

The day's main event took place at La Jolla Country Day School in California, where a vibrant gathering of supporters, speakers, and performers came together for an unforgettable celebration of gratitude. The event featured Walter Green, visionary and founder of the Say It Now movement; Amelia Brodka, Olympic skateboarder and passionate advocate for empowering communities; Merrick Hanna, renowned dancer, actor, and content creator; and Jared Aarons, an award-winning journalist and trusted voice in broadcast news. Each guest shared powerful, heartfelt messages about the profound impact of expressing gratitude and the ripple effect it can create in strengthening connections across communities.

"Through National Say It Now Day we witnessed the incredible power of gratitude in action," said Say It Now founder Walter Green. "The stories, connections, and heartfelt moments shared remind us that expressing gratitude isn't just an act—it's a way to transform lives and strengthen communities. Say It Now is about making every moment count, and seeing this movement come to life in such a meaningful way fills me with hope for what we can achieve together."

Adding to the day's excitement, the Say It Now movement was celebrated with a Times Square Billboard, an extraordinary milestone that brought the campaign's message to millions in one of the most iconic locations in the world.

As part of the Say It Now movement, the #JustSayItNow campaign continues to make a global impact, encouraging participants to share their gratitude through letters, videos, and personal conversations. To date, the campaign has seen over 6 million expressions of gratitude, with a goal of reaching 10 million expressions of gratitude by the end of 2024. Using the hashtag #JustSayItNow and tagging @sayitnowmovement, participants have demonstrated how a simple act of appreciation can create ripples of positivity and connection that transcend borders and cultures.

The success of the Say It Now movement reinforces the power of gratitude to create stronger relationships and more connected communities. With this inspiring day now behind us, the message to "say it now" will continue to resonate far and wide.

About Say It Now

The Say It Now movement is a global initiative founded by Walter Green, dedicated to the transformative power of expressing gratitude. Built on the belief that heartfelt words should never wait, Say It Now inspires individuals, schools, businesses, and communities to prioritize meaningful connections by sharing appreciation in the moment. Through campaigns like National Say It Now Day and initiatives spanning over 80 countries, the movement fosters stronger relationships, healthier communities, and a culture of intentional gratitude. Say It Now reminds us all: don't assume you have time—say it now.

About Legacy+

Legacy+ is a foundry of strategists, designers, creators, storytellers and innovators that brings purpose to life for companies, foundations and individuals by building real movements and legacy projects with life-changing impacts for people and communities around the world. They have partnered with globally renowned thought leaders, activists, CEOs, entertainers, athletes, celebrities and more to inspire millions of youth, educators, companies, and communities to give back through service.

