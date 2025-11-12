National Security Leader Stu Shea Joins Partsol's Board of Strategic Advisors

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol, the pioneer of Absolute Truth AI and Cognitive AI platforms, today announced the appointment of Stu Shea to its Board of Strategic Advisors. A nationally recognized expert in defense intelligence, federal contracting, and technology innovation, Shea brings decades of experience in leading public and private sector efforts to modernize U.S. national security and infrastructure.

Stu Shea

Shea previously served as the Chairman, President, and CEO of Peraton, where he led one of the U.S. government's most trusted partners in space, intelligence, cyber, and defense transformation. With a career spanning senior executive roles at Northrop Grumman, SAIC, and Leidos, and as a key advisor to multiple Directors of National Intelligence (DNIs), Shea's addition signals a major milestone in Partsol's mission to transform defense and critical infrastructure with forensic-grade AI.

Strengthening Strategic AI Leadership for National Security

Shea's appointment comes as Partsol expands deployment of its flagship Cognitive AI platforms, Atai and Checkmate, across defense and intelligence operations. These platforms are powered by Partsol's AI Stem Cell technology, enabling systems like Checkmate to adapt and evolve in complex, mission-critical environments.

About Partsol

Partsol is a pioneer in truth-critical AI, building Cognitive AI systems that eliminate hallucination and elevate decision-making. Powered by its proprietary AI Stem Cells and Absolute Truth methodology, Partsol delivers explainable, forensic-grade intelligence to enterprise and government clients across defense, law, and infrastructure. To learn more, visit www.partsol.com or follow on LinkedIn.

