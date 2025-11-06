Partsol Defense Secures U.S. Department of War Contract for Checkmate: The AI Stem Cell-Powered Platform Protecting America's Critical Supply Chains

TAMPA, Fla., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsol Defense today announced a landmark $380,000 contract with the U.S. Department of War (DOW) to deploy Atai Cognitive AI and Checkmate 4D Neural Network, two of the company's most advanced platforms. This contract marks a critical step in safeguarding America's defense supply chains through forensic-level AI analysis and hallucination-free intelligence.

Under this agreement, the DOW will utilize Atai Cognitive AI for rapid, deep due diligence, a capability essential for validating the trustworthiness and accuracy of defense vendors and contractors. Atai remains the only AI platform capable of delivering hallucination-free, verified results ensuring every decision is grounded in factual, explainable data.

Simultaneously, the Department will leverage Checkmate, Partsol's flagship 4D Neural Network platform, to perform deep forensic supply chain analysis across global vendor networks. Built on AI Stem Cell technology, Checkmate is uniquely designed to identify, trace, and neutralize supply chain vulnerabilities that could threaten national security.

Checkmate: Powered by AI Stem Cells for Adaptive, Forensic Intelligence

At the heart of Checkmate's capabilities lies AI Stem Cells, Partsol's proprietary Cognitive AI framework. This breakthrough technology enables Checkmate to evolve, adapt, and specialize in response to dynamic supply chain data, just as biological stem cells evolve into specialized systems within the human body.

About Partsol

Partsol, is pioneering the next generation of Cognitive AI systems designed for truth-critical applications. Through its proprietary AI Stem Cells technology, Partsol enables scalable, self-adaptive AI architectures capable of reasoning, validation, and continuous evolution across any operational environment. To learn more about Partsol's Cognitive AI platforms, including Atai and Checkmate, visit www.partsol.com or connect with Partsol on LinkedIn.

Contact

Steve Valley

Director of Communications

[email protected]

(202) 230-6298

SOURCE Partsol