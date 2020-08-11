National Security Space Association Adds Influential Leaders to Board of Directors
Aug 11, 2020, 12:02 ET
ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Security Space Association (NSSA), a U.S. trade association devoted solely to the U.S. defense and intelligence space enterprise, added 8 new members to their Board of Directors today. Each appointee is a highly regarded member of their respective organization and will bring their individual experience to NSSA's commitment to the preservation and protection of the National Security Space Community. These additions follow last month's appointment of General (Ret.) Lester Lyles and Ms. Stephanie O'Sullivan to the Board of Directors.
The newest members of the NSSA Board of Directors are as follows: (Pictured Above) Maria Demaree, Vice President and General Manager, Mission Solutions, Lockheed Martin Space, Michael P. Dempsey, Vice President, Northrop Grumman Corporate, Strategy & Development, Space, Intelligence & Cyber, Joseph D. Fargnoli, Chief Technology Officer, Theia Group, Inc., Wallis Laughrey, Vice President, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Space & C2 Systems, Manny Mora, Vice President and General Manager, Space and Intelligence Systems, General Dynamics Mission Systems, Dan Piemont, Cofounder and Chief Financial Officer, ABL Space Systems, John "J.R." Riordan, Senior Vice President of Business Development, Parsons Corporation Space & Geospatial Solutions, and Victoria "Vicki" Schmanske, President, Intelligence Group, Leidos.
The National Security Space Association is proud to have all of these influential leaders on our Board of Directors. We are looking forward to the bright future ahead, together.
For more information, please visit the Association's website, www.NSSAspace.org.
The National Security Space Association is a 501(c)(3) (pending) non-profit support association solely dedicated to the National Security Space enterprise. NSSA works to foster long-term cooperation among industry and government, leading the way with expert opinion, insight and analysis. The Association is devoted to fostering a holistic, mission-oriented workforce that will shape the face of National Security Space for generations to come.
