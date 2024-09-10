National Service Company, Service Experts, Partners With Military Makeover with Montel® for 40th Family Home Renovation in Duncanville, TX

Full makeover between September 18th to 29th

The final reveal of the home makeover will be filmed on September 29th

RICHARDSON,Texas, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Service Experts is participating in the milestone of the 40th season of Military Makeover with Montel® on Lifetime TV. Military Makeover, a home improvement series hosted by Montel Williams, celebrates military families through home makeovers across the country. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who have served. The 40th season begins in Duncanville, TX to honor Sergeant Kevin Jones through collaborative efforts, with the initiative serving as a token of gratitude for his contributions to the military community and beyond. Kevin's story epitomizes the spirit and mission of Military Makeover, marking a chapter in its ongoing commitment to those who have bravely served.

This season, Service Experts is providing their top-of-the-line water heater to the Jones family home. Founded in 1996, Service Experts is the largest home comfort company providing HVAC and plumbing repair, maintenance, new equipment sales, solar energy solutions and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts has more than 100 US locations serving approximately 3,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

"We are proud to partner with Service Experts on Military Makeover, as this collaboration allows us to give back to those who have given so much to our country," said Scott Moss, EVP of Programming and Integrated Partnerships. "Service Experts' commitment to providing top-tier home services aligns perfectly with our mission to support veterans and their families, ensuring they have a comfortable and safe space to call home."

After the reveal of the home, a community event is held to celebrate the Jones' family and their newly renovated home. Join the Military Makeover cast, crew, and the community at Armstrong Park (100 James Collins Blvd Duncanville, TX 75116 at 4:30 PM on September 29th 2024.

"We feel grateful to play a part in the meaningful work being completed by the Military Makeover team, and are thrilled to have the 40th season in our own backyard here in North Texas," said Service Experts Chief Marketing Officer Dave Moody. "Many of our Service Experts employees are veterans themselves, and we are committed to supporting the military community through our ongoing partnerships with programs like Hiring Our Heroes. Being a part of the Military Makeover mission gives us another way to serve this community."

To volunteer, click here. For more info contact Claire McCabe | [email protected]

Media Contact: Kristen Noffsinger | [email protected] | 954-464-7388

Military Makeover with Montel: Military Makeover with Montel®, hosted by Montel Williams, is a television series dedicated to honoring deserving military families by providing home renovations. The show highlights the courage, resilience, and sacrifices of veterans and their families while bringing communities and businesses together to give back to those who served.

Service Experts: Founded in 1996, Service Experts is the leading provider of total home comfort; including, HVAC and plumbing repair, maintenance, new equipment sales, solar energy solutions and related services to residential and commercial customers in 31 U.S. states. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas, Service Experts is the largest total home comfort company in the US, with over 100 locations serving approximately 3,500 homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.

SOURCE Military Makeover with Montel