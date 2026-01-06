National Sleep Foundation Highlights its SleepMark™ Education Program at CES

New designation program provides recognition of science-backed consumer sleep products and services

WASHINGTON, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the National Sleep Foundation (NSF), the public's leading independent sleep health authority for over 35 years, detailed its SleepMark™ education program at CES. In the context of a booming sleep health ecosystem the new voluntary designation program helps identify consumer sleep products and services that align with NSF's rigorous, evidence-based guidelines and standards and science-backed recommendations for sleep health.

NSF established the program to help educate consumers and recognize earnest efforts by companies offering products and services to help with sleep. "When consumers see the SleepMark designation, they can trust that the product has been evaluated against the high standard of evidence-based principles we promote. SleepMark reflects NSF's commitment to helping anyone and everyone be their Best Slept Self®" said John Lopos, CEO of the National Sleep Foundation.

NSF's SleepMark Program designates consumer sleep products that qualify by meeting its objective evaluation criteria. Post this

NSF's SleepMark Program designates consumer sleep products that qualify by meeting its objective evaluation criteria. NSF's SleepMark designation does not warrant product performance, superiority over other products, or any health benefit claimed by applicants. SleepMark™ designees also will share NSF's educational messaging to help advance its educational mission.

"For going on four decades, we've been a content source behind some of the biggest names in health, and over time we've built real authority and driven major public movements to prioritize sleep health. Everyone has their own unique experience with their sleep and how they choose to support it. SleepMark represents the next expression of our organization's work to help the public build the confidence it needs to make informed choices about sleep products," said Lopos.

The announcement was made during NSF's CES Show Day Media Briefing. The briefing also featured key announcements from NSF's SleepTech® Network members including Caitlin Shure, PhD, Head of Product & Content at NextSense and Kimi Doan, Chief Innovation Officer at Earable® Neuroscience.

For more information about the SleepMark program, evaluation criteria, or to apply, visit www.theNSF.org/SleepMark.

About the National Sleep Foundation

There's only one National Sleep Foundation (NSF). NSF is an independent 501(c)3 nonprofit organization dedicated to improving health and well-being through sleep education and advocacy. Founded in 1990, the NSF is committed to advancing excellence in sleep health theory, research and practice. In its 35 years, NSF has promoted sleep health through expert recommendations, consensus guidelines, tech standards, and easy-to-use tips and tools to improve sleep. For more information about NSF, visit www.theNSF.org │ SleepHealthJournal.org

SOURCE National Sleep Foundation