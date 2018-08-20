National Sleep Foundation to Launch Public Sleep Expo March 8-10, 2019 in Houston

WASHINGTON, Aug. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Sleep Foundation (NSF) today announced Sleep Show™, a three-day expo to be held at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston, Texas, March 8-10, 2019. NSF expects attendance of 10,000 consumers and 200 brands and companies. NSF will also schedule celebrity appearances and sleep health education sessions to parallel the expo hall hours.

NSF CEO David Cloud said, "Today's consumers know sleep is important to their health and wellbeing. This shift is driving a new era in sleep products that range from medicine to mattresses, baby sleep products to light bulbs. Sleep Show brings it all together in one place."

Attendees will see the newest product designs and offerings in sleep furnishings, home goods, health, beauty, and technology. Sleep Show will also showcase dozens of product launches and innovative sleep solutions.

