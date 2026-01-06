National Student Leadership Conference and IEEE Partner to Advance Engineering & Technology Education for High School Students

Collaboration combines NSLC's decades of leadership in hands-on education with IEEE's global expertise in technology and innovation, empowering the next generation of leaders to push the boundaries of engineering.

CHICAGO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC), a leading provider of immersive pre-college experiences that empower middle and high school students to explore academic and career pathways, has announced a new partnership with IEEE, the world's largest technical professional organization dedicated to advancing technology for humanity.

NSLC and IEEE's TryEngineering Summer Institute will align their educational frameworks to strengthen and enhance NSLC's long-standing engineering and technology programs. Beginning Summer 2026, students enrolled in NSLC's Aerospace, Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, Cybersecurity, and Engineering programs will benefit from IEEE's global expertise in STEM education and curriculum design.

"We are thrilled to expand NSLC's STEM offerings through this exciting partnership with IEEE," said Kristina Duffy Hochman, Executive Director of the National Student Leadership Conference. "By harnessing the expertise and global leadership of IEEE, we are elevating our programs to be truly best-in-class. Students are eager to explore fields like AI, cybersecurity, and aerospace, and this collaboration ensures they gain immersive, real-world experiences shaped by the foremost authority in engineering and technology."

"Our partnership with NSLC represents a powerful opportunity to inspire and prepare the next generation of engineers and technologists," said Jamie Moesch, IEEE Educational Activities Managing Director. "By combining IEEE's technical expertise with NSLC's experiential learning model, we're creating pathways for high school students to engage with cutting-edge fields, cultivating the broad talent pipeline that many industries will need to tackle humanity's greatest challenges."

Programs will be held on the campuses of nine universities across the U.S. and U.K., including Columbia University, Duke University, Georgetown University, Rice University, the University of California at Berkeley, UCLA, the University of Michigan, the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Oxford.

Across all five disciplines, students participate in hands-on labs and technical workshops, applying engineering principles to real-world challenges. Each course integrates leadership training and teamwork, preparing students for success in college and beyond.

Applications for Summer 2026 are now open at www.nslcleaders.org . Early application is encouraged due to high anticipated demand.

About National Student Leadership Conference

The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) is an immersive academic summer experience for middle and high school students to explore their interests, discover their passions, and cultivate their leadership skills. Founded in 1989 and dedicated to empowering and inspiring the next generation of leaders, NSLC brings thousands of students together each summer for 6- to 12-day programs that offer hands-on, experiential learning across a wide range of professional disciplines. Programs span fields including medicine, business, government, engineering, and the arts. Visit www.nslcleaders.org for more information about this summer's full program catalog.

About IEEE

IEEE is the world's largest technical professional organization and is a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity. Through its highly cited publications, conferences, technology standards, and professional and educational activities, IEEE is the trusted voice on a wide variety of areas ranging from aerospace systems, computers and telecommunications to biomedical engineering, electric power and consumer electronics. Learn more at www.ieee.org

SOURCE National Student Leadership Conference