National Student Leadership Conference and IMG Academy Announce Middle School Program Collaboration for 2026

New summer program unites immersive academics, leadership development, and elite athletic training for students in grades 6–8

CHICAGO, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) and IMG Academy , the world's leading sports education brand, announced a new middle school program collaboration launching in summer 2026, bringing together immersive academic enrichment, leadership development, and elite athletic training in one integrated experience.

Designed for student-athletes in grades 6–8, NSLC at IMG Academy will be hosted on IMG Academy's world-renowned campus in Bradenton, Fla. The program blends hands-on academic instruction with daily sport-specific training, creating an environment where student-athletes can grow intellectually, physically, and personally.

"IMG Academy has always believed in developing the whole student-athlete, on the field, in the classroom, and in life," said Chris Ciaccio, Chief Commercial Officer of IMG Academy. "This collaboration with NSLC creates an unrivaled summer opportunity by combining NSLC's wide range of professional and academic disciplines with IMG Academy's world-renowned sports curriculum. This extends our purpose to providing student-athletes with a formative experience that builds confidence, curiosity, and leadership while reinforcing the discipline and mindset required to succeed at the highest levels."

Student-athletes will choose one of NSLC's immersive academic tracks in Business, Engineering, or Medicine, gaining early exposure to high-interest fields through experiential learning designed to prepare them for high school academics and beyond. Each academic track is paired with daily training in one of IMG Academy's nationally recognized sports programs, reinforcing the connection between academic confidence, leadership development, and athletic performance.

NSLC's established leadership curriculum is integrated throughout the experience, supporting student-athletes as they build confidence and stronger habits around communication, decision-making, and collaboration. Through guided activities, discussion, and reflection, student-athletes gain a sense of responsibility and self-awareness that supports growth beyond the program.

Student-athletes can select from the following sports:

Baseball

Basketball

Football

Golf

Lacrosse

Soccer

Tennis

Track & Field

Across all eight disciplines, student-athletes will train alongside dedicated coaches and like-minded peers who share their drive to improve and compete at the highest level. While many summer programs focus exclusively on academics or athletics, NSLC at IMG Academy is designed to support both paths simultaneously, allowing student-athletes to explore academic interests while continuing athletic development in a single, integrated experience.

"Middle school is a pivotal time in a student's development, when identity, curiosity, and self-belief begin to take shape," said Kristina Duffy Hochman, Executive Director of the National Student Leadership Conference. "When academic exploration and athletic training are intentionally connected, students develop clarity, resilience, and the foundational skills that support both personal growth and long-term success."

Applications for NSLC at IMG Academy's Summer 2026 session are now open at www.nslcleaders.org. Early application is encouraged due to high anticipated demand.

About National Student Leadership Conference

The National Student Leadership Conference (NSLC) is an immersive academic summer experience for middle and high school students to explore their interests, discover their passions, and cultivate their leadership skills. Founded in 1989 and dedicated to empowering and inspiring the next generation of leaders, NSLC brings thousands of students together each summer for 6- to 12-day programs that offer hands-on, experiential learning across a wide range of professional disciplines. Programs span fields including medicine, business, government, engineering, and the arts. Visit www.nslcleaders.org for more information about this summer's full program catalog.

About IMG Academy

IMG Academy is the world's leading sports education brand, providing a holistic education model that empowers student-athletes to win their future, preparing them for college and for life. IMG Academy provides growth opportunities for all student-athletes through an innovative suite of on-campus and online experiences:

Boarding school and camps, via a state-of-the-art campus in Bradenton, Fla.

Online coaching via IMG Academy+, with a focus on personal development through the lens of sport and performance

Online college recruiting, via NCSA and SportsRecruits, providing unmatched college recruiting education and services to student-athletes and their families, club coaches, and event operators, and is the premier service for college coaches.

To learn more about IMG Academy and its on-campus and online experiences, visit www.imgacademy.com .

