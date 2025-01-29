National Student Success Coaching Nonprofit Names New Head of HBCU Programs

InsideTrack welcomes Henri A. LaSane, Ed.D, as its new associate vice president of HBCU programs to empower Black learners and advance the practice of success coaching at HBCUs nationwide

PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- InsideTrack, the national student success nonprofit that has served more than 3.5 million learners over the past two decades, today announced that Henri A. LaSane, Ed.D., will be joining the organization as associate vice president of HBCU Programs. Dr. LaSane brings with him nearly two decades of experience in strategic leadership, organizational development and innovative programming that have created opportunities for educational equity and expanded college access for historically marginalized communities.

"Throughout his career, Henri has demonstrated an exceptional ability to develop people and design programs that deliver breakthrough results," said Ruth Bauer, president of InsideTrack. "We're thrilled to see him bring that expertise to support and enhance coaching at HBCUs—building stronger communities of belonging, helping students thrive and advancing the mission of these vital institutions that have done so much to open the doors of opportunity wider for all."

Bringing more than twenty years of experience in higher education leadership and student success and a deep commitment to supporting underrepresented students, Dr. LaSane will lead InsideTrack's collaboration with a network of institutions, national associations and aligned partner organizations, and will work closely with the funders supporting these efforts. He will manage the organization's relationship with intermediary HBCU partners and lead the team focused on managing relationships at individual HBCUs. He will work with experts at HBCUs and within InsideTrack to share insights and best practices related to removing barriers to build the field's capacity and understanding of HBCU student success.

The appointment of Dr. LaSane and its work with HBCUs build on InsideTrack's long-running commitment to supporting minority-serving institutions over the course of its nearly 25-year history. Today, it serves a network of MSIs that includes approximately 40 HBCUs and PBIs across the country supported through collaborations with UNCF, Thurgood Marshall College Fund and the Partnership for Education Advancement.

Dr. LaSane comes to InsideTrack after nearly 10 years in key leadership roles at College Track, the nationally-recognized college completion program based in Northern California, where he most recently served as director of organizational development. His tenure at College Track was marked by increasing scholar retention rates during challenging circumstances, providing strategic operational vision for national summer enrichment programs that served more than 500 students, and fostering a culture of collaboration, innovation and excellence.

"As an HBCU alum and a passionate advocate for access, completion and equitable outcomes in higher education, I'm thrilled to join the InsideTrack team to take on this important portfolio of work," said Dr. LaSane. "Our goal is to identify innovative ways to enhance the HBCU student experience and student outcomes—and to scale those approaches to impact more campuses. This work is about equipping leaders, educators and advocates with the tools to unlock the full potential of the HBCU experience and all it has to offer."

A graduate of Florida A&M University, a public HBCU in Tallahassee, Fla., Dr. LaSane earned two advanced degrees at St. Thomas University in Florida: a Master of Professional Studies in executive management and leadership, and a Doctor of Education in educational leadership and innovation. He serves on the board of directors of the Global Livingston Institute, which facilitates meaningful cultural exchanges between youth in the United States and Africa.

About InsideTrack: InsideTrack is a mission-driven nonprofit that fuels positive change by empowering and advancing all learners to achieve their educational and career goals through the transformative power of coaching. We help people get the education they need to enhance well-being, create opportunity and secure meaningful employment — ultimately facilitating economic and social mobility. Since 2001, we have served over 3.5 million learners, partnering with more than 380 institutions and organizations to directly improve enrollment, retention, completion, and career advancement — tailoring our coaching outcomes to fit the needs of our partners and the learners they support. Our coaching methodology is evidence-based and research-confirmed, supporting all types of learners at every stage of their journey — especially those who face systemic barriers to postsecondary success. We are a catalyst for transformational impact, ultimately empowering learners and the organizations that serve them. To learn more, visit www.insidetrack.org and follow us on LinkedIn @InsideTrack and X @InsideTrack.

