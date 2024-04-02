National Survey Finds "Yard Shame" Prevents 66% of Homeowners From Hosting Gatherings

The survey conducted by NaturaLawn of America also found that 56% of respondents would be less likely to host an event inside if their yard doesn't look great

FREDERICK, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for spring, NaturaLawn of America , the country's leading organic-based lawn care provider, released today the results of a national lawn care month survey conducted among American homeowners that found "yard shame" is preventing 66% of respondents from hosting gatherings outside as much as they'd like to. Surprisingly, the survey also found that 56% of homeowners surveyed said they were less likely to host an event inside if their yard doesn't look great.

Crossing Neighborly Lines: Homeowners are Ashamed of Their Neighbor's Yard Too

The survey also found that in addition to worrying about the appearance of their own yard, Americans care about their neighbor's yard too. So much so that 36% of respondents admitted to crossing property lines into a neighbor's lawn to pull weeds, trim shrubs or limbs, mow a portion of their lawn or rake leaves. Another 10% have been tempted to. The survey also found that 32% of homeowners have been annoyed by either the appearance or lack of maintenance of a neighbor's front yard.

Outdoor Investment Remains a Top Priority Post-COVID

The survey also found Americans' investment in their outdoor spaces since the pandemic is likely to continue. 85% of respondents reported making some improvements to their yards (landscaping, patios, decks, fire pits and playscapes as top investments) during the last five years, and 74% said they are likely to make more improvements over the next two years.

Lawn Care is Important for Potential Homebuyers

As the housing market heats up again this spring, it's important to note the value homebuyers place on a lawn when looking for a new home. The survey found that more than three out of four (76%) of homeowners say that If they were looking for a new home, it would be important that it had a well-maintained lawn.

"The results from this survey illustrate that Americans care deeply about the appearance of their lawn and their neighbor's too, and also shows the impact it can have on socializing with friends and family," commented Phil Catron, President and Founder of NaturaLawn of America. "Not surprisingly, there has been continued investment in lawns and outdoor spaces post-COVID that will not only help families enjoy their spaces now and when they go to buy or sell a home -- further illustrating how central a healthy, well-maintained lawn is to homeowners' lives."

About the Survey

Results are based on a national survey of 1,163 U.S. homeowners ages 18+. The survey was fielded March 8-9, 2024 using SurveyMonkey Audience. The margin of error is +/- 2.9%.

About NaturaLawn of America

NaturaLawn® of America has been providing an environmentally-friendly approach to lawn care since 1987. NaturaLawn is a national lawn care franchise system with 100 licenses, servicing over 125,000 customers in 28 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, visit https://naturalawn.com/ .

