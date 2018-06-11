National survey: good oral health outperforms clear skin for making adults feel confident

In addition to a smile, what makes Americans feel confident as they take on the day? The Adult's Oral Health & Well-Being Survey indicates that good oral health (67 percent) makes the majority of Americans feel confident, surpassing other top reasons of clear skin (60 percent) and being in shape (57 percent).

Benefits of a healthy mouth

So, who tends to describe various facets of their life as outstanding? The survey reveals that adults who are extremely dedicated to the health of their mouth, teeth and gums are more likely than those who aren't to describe their relationships (26 percent versus 16 percent), careers (21 percent versus 10 percent), and finances (15 percent versus 8 percent) as excellent.

"In the national survey from Delta Dental, there appears to be a correlation between adults' dedication to their proper oral care and a belief that their overall well-being has improved," said Joe Dill, DDS, MBA, Delta Dental Plans Association's vice president of dental science.

He continued, "How often a person smiles also seems to make a difference. Adults surveyed shared that they feel those who smile frequently are often more successful than those who smile less."

Do you like your smile?

In recognition of National Smile Power Day, Dr. Dill suggests becoming an active participant with your dentist in helping to ensure the health of your smile, and he recommends engaging in consistent preventive care for good oral health.

According to the Delta Dental survey, those adults who visit the dentist at least once a year are more likely than those who don't (76 percent versus 56 percent) to say they like their smile.

About the survey

The Adult's Oral Health & Well-Being Survey was conducted between December 13 and December 28, 2017, among 1,008 nationally representative Americans ages 18+, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

