National Survey: Technology is an Important Tool for Building Connections and Community Between Teachers and Students

Educators who use technology say it is important for students' future success.

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Education nonprofit Gradient Learning has released results from a national survey , indicating that educators who use technology as part of their teaching practice report that they are more aware of their students' individual needs (61%) and more likely to be leveraging technology purposely to tailor learning for their students (61%). Teachers using technology are more than twice as likely to report that they spend more one-on-one time with their students.

Teachers using digital learning tools are more likely than teachers on average nationwide to see a stronger connection between the effective use of technology and positive changes in their instructional practice. When teachers use digital tools, they are actually more likely to say they are very comfortable differentiating instruction and getting to know their students — emphasizing the positive impact technology can have on a classroom.

In addition to noting that technology plays an important role in building teacher-student connections:

70% said the effective use of technology within learning was important for students' future success.

70% said the use of digital tools and resources help provide opportunities for students to develop self-directed learning skills.

69% said digital learning creates interactive and participatory learning experiences.

60% said digital learning expands access to online content that is current and relevant.

Conducted in partnership with Project Tomorrow, the Gradient Learning Poll surveyed 1,418 teachers, of grades 4-12, across the country to better understand their views on the state of education. Participants span the national education landscape with 42% of responding teachers supporting suburban communities, 30% in rural communities, and 28% in urban communities.

