National survey: top reasons for American adults' unexpected trip to dentist

According to the Adult's Oral Health & Well-Being Survey, a chipped or cracked tooth (26 percent) or a cavity (20 percent) also ranked as top reasons for Americans to suddenly find themselves in a dental chair. A lost crown or filling tied at 14 percent. Capping off the key reasons is bleeding gums (8 percent).

The Delta Dental survey indicates that more than two in five (42 percent) Americans admit they typically visit a dentist less than once a year.

"A healthy smile is a valuable asset in everyday life but requires proper care, including to help prevent gum disease," said Joe Dill, DDS, MBA, Delta Dental Plans Association's vice president of dental science. "Making an appointment for a dental exam is a positive step to safeguard the health of your smile."

Simple lifestyle tips for a healthy smile

Dr. Dill recommends regular dental exams as part of preventive oral health care. He shares the following basic pointers for helping to prevent the top reasons for American adults' unplanned dentist visit.

Pain in mouth: Brush and floss daily, eat a healthy diet, and quit the use of tobacco products, if applicable





Brush and floss daily, eat a healthy diet, and quit the use of tobacco products, if applicable Chipped or cracked tooth: Avoid chewing ice and hard candies and never use your teeth as a substitute for the right tool





Avoid chewing ice and hard candies and never use your teeth as a substitute for the right tool Cavity: Remove plaque with daily flossing and brushing, reduce consumption of sugary foods and beverages from your diet, and chew sugar-free gum that contains xylitol





Remove plaque with daily flossing and brushing, reduce consumption of sugary foods and beverages from your diet, and chew sugar-free gum that contains xylitol Crown fell off/filling fell out: Avoid hard and sticky foods, such as caramels and hard candies





Avoid hard and sticky foods, such as caramels and hard candies Bleeding gums: Floss and brush with a fluoride toothpaste daily, eat a balanced diet, and visit the dentist regularly

About the survey

The Adult's Oral Health & Well-Being Survey was conducted between December 13 and December 28, 2017, among 1,008 nationally representative Americans ages 18+, with a margin of error of +/- 3.1 percent.

