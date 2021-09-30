National Taco Day Means Big Deals on Mini Tacos at 7-Eleven

10/ $1* In-Store – 7Rewards ® loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just $1 at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Taco 'bout a deal!

7Rewards loyalty members can pick up 10 mini tacos for just at participating 7-Eleven stores nationwide. Taco 'bout a deal! BOGO via Delivery** – Purchase one order of mini tacos for delivery through 7-Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW® app and get a second order free. That's right! Enjoy 16 mini tacos for the price of 8!

7-Eleven mini tacos have a spicy beef filling that's made from shredded beef, green chiles, jalapeño peppers, cilantro, spices, and other flavors stuffed into mini-sized crispy corn tortillas. The folded-in-two taco shells lock in flavor, offer an appetizing crunch and are neat to eat on the go (translation: no fillings in your lap while driving).

"These bite-sized snacks offer big flavor, and on National Taco Day you can enjoy them at an even bigger value whether on the go, at home or even at work," said Robin Murphy, 7-Eleven Product Director of Fresh Foods. "As an 'any time you need us' food and beverage destination, 7-Eleven stands ready when hunger strikes with hot snacks and entrees, cool salads, and fresh fruit, along with both hot and cold beverages."

To celebrate National Taco Day like it's Taco Tuesday, or to take advantage of so many more fantastic 7-Eleven deals, customers are encouraged to join 7Rewards for exclusive offers and other discounts. With 50 million members and counting, 7Rewards is the popular proprietary loyalty program found in the 7-Eleven app, where customers can earn and redeem points on most purchases – yes, even mini tacos. Available throughout the US, 7–Eleven Delivery via the 7NOW delivery app offers real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes.

The 7–Eleven app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play, or by visiting 7Rewards.com.

* Offers valid 10/4/21 only. Must be a registered 7Rewards member. While supplies last. At participating locations. See 7-Eleven app deals page for more details.

** Offer valid 10/4/21 only. Limit one per customer. See 7NOW app for full terms & conditions.

About 7–Eleven, Inc.

Are you still reading this? Awesome. Most people stop when they get to the small print. But not you! You get to read the cool stuff. 7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name and largest chain in the convenience-retailing industry. They don't like to brag, but they invented convenience stores. For real. Google it. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 77,000 stores in 17 countries and regions, including nearly 16,000 in North America. 7–Eleven, Inc. operates Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. Mmmmm, tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products under the 7-Select™ brand including healthy options, decadent treats and everyday favorites at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® loyalty program with more than 50 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 2,000 cities, or rely on 7-Eleven for bill payment service, self-service lockers and other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com, via the 7Rewards customer loyalty platform on the 7-Eleven mobile app, or on social media at Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Also, they trademarked the word "Brainfreeze." No lie. Thanks for sticking with this. You're unstoppable.

