National Take Your Dog to Work Day is June 21

BREA, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- With National Take Your Dog to Work Day® slated for its 21st annual renewal on June 21, many companies will offer employees the opportunity to bring their furry-four legged friends to the office. In fact, the number of employers that offer pet friendly benefits is on the rise. According to Nationwide, the first and largest provider of pet health insurance in the U.S., half of the Fortune 500 and more than 7,500 U.S. companies offer its pet health insurance as a voluntary employee benefit, and a recent study indicates the importance of pet friendly perks to employees.

A study conducted by Nationwide, in partnership with the Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), reveals that more than three times as many employees at pet friendly workplaces report a positive working relationship with their boss and co-workers, significantly more than those in non-pet friendly environments. Moreover, these employees are more likely to stay with a company long term.

Furthermore, 90 percent of employees in pet friendly workplaces feel highly connected to their company's mission; fully engaged with their work; and willing to recommend their employer to others. In contrast, less than 65 percent of employees in non-pet friendly workplaces made the same claims.

When viewed across generations, millennials, the largest generation in the U.S. workforce, are far more likely than their Generation X and baby boomer counterparts to value a pet friendly work environment.

Below are key findings from the Nationwide/HABRI pet friendly workplace effectiveness study:

A pet friendly workplace is defined in the study as one that allows pets in the workplace (regularly or occasionally) and/or offers a pet friendly employee benefit, such as pet health insurance.

Employee Respondents: 2,002 U.S. full-time employees who spend a majority of their time working in an office environment with businesses that have 100+ employees. Work in Pet Friendly Workplace Work in Non-Pet Friendly Workplace Engagement Feel fully engaged with their work

Feel their work is rewarding and exciting 91% 83% 65% 46% Attraction Would recommend their place of employment to others 88% 51% Retention Plan to stay at the company for next 12 months

Would decline a job offer with another company at similar pay

Feels the company supports their physical health and wellness

Feels the company supports their mental well-being 88% 72% 91% 89% 73% 44% 59% 53% Relationships Report a positive working relationship with their supervisor

Report a positive working relationship with co-workers 52% 53% 14% 19% Presenteeism Rarely miss a day of work for well-being and/or recuperation 85% 77%

"The results of the Nationwide/HABRI study clearly indicate a significantly higher level of engagement among employees that work in pet friendly environments," said Anthony Sharett, president of Nationwide's pet insurance business. "In consideration that millennials are both the largest generation in the U.S. workforce and the largest generation of pet owners, it is paramount that employers consider adding pet friendly perks such as allowing pets in the workplace or offering pet health insurance as a voluntary employee benefit."

If my workplace was pet friendly… Millennials Generation X Baby Boomers I would be more satisfied 58% 45% 36% I would feel more engaged with my work 51% 39% 30% I would be more likely to recommend my employer to others 55% 40% 31% I would likely decline a job offer with similar pay 46% 34% 25%

"Pet owners increasingly think of their pets as members of the family," said Steven Feldman, executive director of HABRI. "When employers offer pet friendly benefits, it sends an important signal that the company cares about every member of the family, even the ones with four legs."

Methodology

Nationwide and Human Animal Bond Research Institute (HABRI), a not for profit organization, commissioned Lieberman Research Worldwide (LRW) to conduct a 20-minute, online survey between December 15-21, 2017, among a sample of 2,002 U.S. full-time employees in businesses that have 100+ employees. Employees surveyed were between 18-64 years old, spent a majority of their time working in an office environment, and were not employed in a research-sensitive industry. Statistical confidence intervals are given throughout the study and are reported at the 95% and 99% confidence level. As a member of The Insights Association in good standing, LRW conducts all research in accordance with Market Research Standards and Guidelines.

