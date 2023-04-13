National Television Show Military Makeover Welcomes Jersey Mike's Subs as the Official "Fueling the Makeover" Sponsor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel is pleased to announce Jersey Mikes Subs as the official "Fueling the Makeover" Sponsor for 2023, 2024 and 2025.

With more than 2,500 locations nationwide, Jersey Mike's serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs. The company is known for its sub sandwiches made Mike's Way® with fresh onions, lettuce and tomatoes topped off with "the juice," an exquisite red wine vinegar and olive oil blend. Jersey Mike's will provide meals for the cast and crew during the filming of Military Makeover with Montel, which renovates the homes of former military members and their families.

Jersey Mike's was named fastest-growing fast-food chain in America by QSR magazine in 2022 and ranked #3 on Entrepreneur's 2023 Franchise 500.

"We look forward to partnering with Military Makeover to help transform the homes and lives of military families across the country," said Rich Hope, Chief Marketing Officer, Jersey Mike's Franchise Systems, Inc. "We hope the power of the sub sandwich fuels some unforgettable makeovers."

Decorated veteran and Military Makeover host, Montel Williams, along with co-host Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand, are looking forward to their 35th season of Military Makeover taking place in Lynn, MA. Each season they, along with volunteers, strive to improve a veteran's home by working with local businesses to replace or refinish bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, kitchen cabinets, AC, siding, storage, windows and more.

"We are thrilled to have Jersey Mike's as the official "Fueling the Makeover" sponsor for the next two years," says host, Montel Williams. "Providing delicious and healthy lunches for our cast and crew gives us the energy needed to complete these amazing makeovers for our veterans and their families."

"Jersey Mikes has been an integral part of Military Makeover, keeping the crew fed and energized," says Scott Moss, EVP, and President of BrandStar Entertainment. "We are excited to have them "Fueling the Makeover" through 2025."

For more information on Military Makeover, visit www.militarymakeover.tv.

About Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

About Jersey Mike's:

Jersey Mike's Subs, with more than 2,500 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started with in 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike's local communities is reflected in its mission statement "Giving…making a difference in someone's life." For more information, please visit jerseymikes.com or follow us on Facebook (facebook.com/jerseymikes), Instagram (instagram.com/jerseymikes), and Twitter (twitter.com/jerseymikes.com).

SOURCE Military Makeover