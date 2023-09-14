National Television Show Military Makeover with Montel, Along with Non-Profit Partner Purple Heart Homes, Head to Arlington, Texas to Makeover the Home of U.S. Army Veteran Carlos Colón-Ruiz

Full makeover will be realized between September 15 to 25th, with the reveal scheduled for September 25th

ARLINGTON, Texas, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Military Makeover with Montel and Non-Profit Partner, Purple Heart Homes are honored to present U.S. Army Veteran and Purple Heart recipient, Carlos Colón-Ruiz as the next recipient to receive a Military Makeover.

Purple Heart Homes

Decorated veteran and host, Montel Williams, joined by co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand, alongside the unwavering support of Military Makeover's partners, will embark on a mission to transform the lives of Colón-Ruiz and his family by creating their dream home. This transformative initiative will commence on September 15th and culminate in the highly anticipated Big Reveal on September 25th. A dedicated team will undertake an array of improvements, including the replacement or refinishing of bathrooms, flooring, furniture, kitchen appliances, storage solutions, and more.

"Military Makeover, in collaboration with Purple Heart Homes, looks forward to extending our support to a fellow veteran and his family," says host, Montel Williams. "We anticipate providing this deserving family with the home of their dreams."

Colón-Ruiz knew early on that he would serve and support his country. He joined the U.S. Army after high school and was sent to the 101st ABN in Fort Campbell, Kentucky. He then moved to the 1/506th INF and was deployed to Ramadi, Iraq.

In 2008, a fateful deployment to Afghanistan would forever alter the course of his life. There, he faced a life-altering incident when a rocket-propelled grenade struck his Humvee, resulting in severe injuries. He sustained serious injuries including loss of sight in one eye, loss of two fingers, and two paralyzed fingers. He lost hearing in his left ear, as well as 50% in his right ear and is considered 100 percent disabled by the V.A.

'For military merit and for wounds received in action,' Colón-Ruiz was awarded a Purple Heart by President George W. Bush, as well as an Infantry Badge and an Army Commendations Medal.

Beyond his admirable military career, Colón-Ruiz is a devoted father of three. His two sons are 26 and 14 years old and his daughter is 21 years old. He took full custody of his children after his deployment.

Although Colón-Ruiz still suffers from injuries, he has a "never give up attitude" and pushes himself to compete in marathons and Ironman races.

John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes, summarizes their noble mission, stating, "providing this caliber of support is the essence of Purple Heart Homes, and it is our profound honor to make a meaningful impact in the lives of esteemed veterans such as Carlos and his family."

To volunteer, receive announcements or to come to the Military Makeover Big Reveal to show your support for Carlos Colón-Ruiz and family, please visit militarymakeover.tv/beontheshow

Military Makeover with Montel:

Military Makeover with Montel®, A BrandStar Original, is America's leading branded reality TV show that offers hope and a helping hand here on the home front to members of our military and their loved ones. A veteran of both the Marine Corps and the Navy, talk show legend and military advocate Montel Williams, who creatively co-produces the show along with a colorful cast that seeks to transform the homes and lives of military families across the country. The cast includes co-hosts Art Edmonds and designer Jennifer Bertrand. This special series enlists caring companies of all sizes as well as non-profits and the local community. Military Makeover airs on Lifetime® and on the American Forces Network which serves American servicemen and women, Department of Defense and other U.S. government civilians and their families stationed at bases overseas, as well as U.S. Navy ships at sea. Help starts at home for veterans on Military Makeover. Join us as our makeover team engages to change the living situation – and the lives – of these deserving families.

Purple Heart Homes:

Purple Heart Homes (PHH) was founded in 2008 by Veterans and friends John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty. They served together in Iraq and suffered life-changing injuries during combat. Returning home to Statesville, North Carolina, the community provided a warm welcome and celebrated their return. The genuine spirit of appreciation for their service was apparent, and this sparked questions. Why don't all Veterans receive the same level of support? As time wears on, do people forget? Is there a grace period people have until life should just get back to normal? What happens when injuries prevent going back to normal? These questions prompted the conversations that led to the founding of PHH. John and Dale didn't want this feeling of support and recognition to wear off. The support provided by PHH reaches Veterans of all eras. No Veteran should be left behind or forgotten.

SOURCE Military Makeover with Montel