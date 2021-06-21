National Transportation Provider, Charter Linkz, Dubbed as Go-To Campaign Visibility Company

"We have been providing Candidate Garcia with transportation for her campaign the last 30-days, including the upcoming primary that is to be held Tuesday, June 22nd," said Joseph Jacovino, Operations Manager of Charter Linkz. "We want everyone in the greater NYC region, as well as those visiting the Big Apple, to know that our bus charters and bus wraps are available and accessible to them."

Charter Linkz is able to provide nationwide transportation, as well as logistics support for commercial and business partners. The team is able to cover events of every variety, from conferences and conventions, to corporate events, birthday parties, reunions, government events, and emergency services.

The Charter Linkz fleet includes coach buses that can carry up to 56 passengers for long-distance travel, college trips, weddings, and conventions; executive mini coaches that can carry up to 35 passengers for corporate clients and business meetings; mini buses that can carry up to 28 passengers for birthday parties and family reunions; sprinter vans for up to 14 passengers for quick trips; and lastly, school buses that carry up to 54 passengers for school and sports events.

To date, Charter Linkz has transported over 3,000,000 passengers per year using their extensive network with reliable service. They also have experience working with large-scale movements, so they are equipped and at-the-ready for those in need of various-sized bus transportation.

"We recognize the unique advertising opportunity we can offer our partners, which is why we provide bus wraps as part of our service," said Jacovino. "When compared to traditional forms of advertising through TV, billboard, or print, bus wraps still prove to be the most effective option. Spread the word today."

Charter Linkz is available for free consultations, helping clients to identify the kind of bus/van that is right for their requirement.

For more information, or to work with Charter Linkz, visit: https://www.charterlinkz.com/.

