National TV Publishers Partner to Establish Shared Infrastructure for Unified Outcomes and Audience Buying Through OpenAP

A+E Global Media, AMC Global Media, FOX, Hallmark Media, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Scripps Networks, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery will make it simpler for advertisers to plan, activate and measure performance across linear television and streaming

New standardized conversion API for TV combined with consistent campaign exposure resolution aims to turn fragmented outcome data into a consistent, reusable signal across publishers

Unified outcome signals and future support for automated, agentic interaction will enable scalable outcome-driven campaigns via a single cross-publisher entry point to help advertisers maximize investment in strategic audiences across linear and streaming environments and better understand how those investments deliver full funnel outcomes

NEW YORK, May 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A+E Global Media, AMC Global Media, FOX, Hallmark Media, NBCUniversal, Paramount, Scripps Networks, TelevisaUnivision and Warner Bros. Discovery in partnership with OpenAP, today announced a major industry initiative that aims to help advertisers and agencies move beyond fragmented, manual audience buying by introducing a single, standardized way to connect first‑party outcome data to campaign exposure data. Publishers will make it simpler for advertisers to plan, activate and measure outcomes across linear television and streaming to automate investment across publishers and platforms.

"Advertisers face growing pressure to prove performance while navigating increasing complexity. This cross-publisher initiative simplifies that challenge by making premium TV easier to connect, measure and invest in strategic audiences across data-driven video. By bringing a more unified approach through OpenAP, we can reduce fragmentation, create greater consistency and unlock the full value of premium video -- delivering meaningful impact for advertisers while providing publishers a clearer framework to prove performance and grow investment in strategic audiences," said Ryan Gould, President of U.S. Advertising Sales, Go to Market for Warner Bros. Discovery and Chairman of OpenAP's Board of Directors.

A Multi-Phase Initiative to Drive Industry Transformation

OpenAP and participating publishers will take a phased approach to building and operationalizing this initiative, beginning with a collaborative pilot phase in partnership with select advertisers, agencies and attribution providers. Early engagements will focus on demonstrating the benefits of a unified approach to outcomes and cross-publisher execution, with initial results expected to be shared at key industry moments over the next year.

As part of this effort, OpenAP will introduce two new capabilities:

Unified Conversion API for TV: A Single On-Ramp for Outcomes across Linear and Streaming Video

The initiative will establish a new standardized, cross-publisher conversion API (CAPI) for TV advertising that enables advertisers to connect first-party conversion and outcome data to exposure data from participating publishers through a single integration point. OpenAP will support a consistent data translation using its shared identity framework, creating a more interoperable set of conversion signals across premium linear and streaming environments.

Streamlining Workflow for Cross-Publisher, Cross-Platform Campaigns

OpenAP will also introduce new campaign workflows to improve performance, enabling buyers to commit new dollars across publishers and platforms. Future phases will introduce support for agentic workflow interaction and allow buy-side tools and agents to leverage the unified attribution signals from the CAPI to further automate and optimize video investment.

These capabilities will form an interoperable infrastructure that integrates with existing buy-side tools while establishing a consistent framework for attribution, optimization, and performance measurement across premium video.

"The biggest barrier to scaling audience-based buying in TV is not strategy, it is fragmentation," said Lisa Herdman, Chief Enterprise Integration Officer at RPA. "Building on OpenAP's existing audience and identity infrastructure to unify data, activation and outcomes, with support for agentic workflows, gives us a shared standard without disintermediating the direct partnerships that hold the trust and execution infrastructure clients rely on. That is how we modernize TV buying, creating more room for established partnerships to build on equity earned, for technology to interoperate, and for clients to see consistent, performance-driven results across the ecosystem."

OpenAP CEO David Levy added: "Premium video needs its own intelligent operating layer to better compete with walled gardens. This cross-publisher effort will unify how outcome data flows into premium TV through a standardized integration point connecting advertiser conversion data with publisher exposure data. By simplifying how outcomes are measured and activated across publishers, we can help advertisers see performance more easily, enable agencies to scale their audience strategies, and give publishers a stronger framework to grow investment without adding operational friction."

"For us, it starts with optionality, meeting advertisers where they are and giving them multiple ways to transact with Disney," said Jamie Power, SVP of Addressable Sales at Disney Advertising. "Emerging agentic capabilities, including what OpenAP is building, are unlocking greater value and effectiveness for brands and expanding the tools and pathways available to buyers to access Disney inventory."

About OpenAP

OpenAP is a technology company powering the data-driven video workflow of the future. Rooted in our mission of bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based advertising, our Open Audience Platform powers a more streamlined audience creation, planning, buying and measurement process for TV, spanning data-driven linear, programmatic and streaming channels. We make it easier for buyers to work across multiple publishers and platforms, while bringing transparency and consistency to how identity is resolved across every stage of the campaign. Our technology is open and interoperable, allowing publishers, agencies, brands and to harness operational efficiencies to scale. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on LinkedIn.

SOURCE OpenAP