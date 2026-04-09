OpenAP Appoints Warner Bros. Discovery's Ryan Gould as Chairman of its Board of Directors

Veteran advertising executive to serve as strategic guide as OpenAP accelerates its mission to standardize identity and scale cross-publisher audience infrastructure

NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- OpenAP, the advanced advertising company bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based advertising, today announced the appointment of Ryan Gould, President of U.S. Advertising Sales, Go To Market for Warner Bros. Discovery, as Chairman of its Board of Directors.

His appointment comes at a defining moment for the premium video marketplace. As spending in streaming video accelerates and buying models converge, publishers and advertisers alike are demanding greater consistency and control in how audiences are defined, activated and measured across platforms. OpenAP is at the center of this transformation – building shared infrastructure and operationalizing identity standards that make audience-based advertising more precise, interoperable and scalable.

"OpenAP plays a critical foundational role in enabling the industry to transact on audiences with clarity and consistency," said Gould. "As the ecosystem continues to evolve, shared identity infrastructure in Streaming and all of data-driven video becomes even more critical. I look forward to helping guide OpenAP as it deepens its role in powering a more unified, audience-first video marketplace."

Gould was first appointed to OpenAP's Board of Directors in 2025 and brings deep expertise across advanced advertising, data strategy and commercial operations. As Chairman, he will help guide OpenAP's continued focus on ensuring audience consistency throughout the advertising workflow from planning to activation to measurement, reducing fragmentation and enabling more performant cross-publisher execution.

In his role at Warner Bros. Discovery, Gould oversees the company's U.S. advertising sales portfolio across linear, streaming and digital platforms, including sports, news, research, marketing, brand solutions and commercial strategy. He has played a central role in advancing WBD's data-driven and programmatic capabilities, helping shape how premium video inventory is brought to market in a converged environment.

"Ryan brings both strategic vision and operational fluency to this role," said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. "He understands that the future of premium video depends on common standards and interoperable identity. His leadership will help accelerate OpenAP's mission to turn audience consistency from aspiration into infrastructure."

About OpenAP

OpenAP is a technology company powering the data-driven video workflow of the future. Rooted in our mission of bringing simplicity and scale to audience-based advertising, our Open Audience Platform powers a more streamlined audience creation, planning, buying and measurement process for TV, spanning data-driven linear, programmatic and streaming channels. We make it easier for buyers to work across multiple publishers and platforms, while bringing transparency and consistency to how identity is resolved across every stage of the campaign. Our technology is open and interoperable, allowing publishers, agencies, brands and to harness operational efficiencies to scale. For more information, visit www.openap.tv and follow @OpenAPTV on LinkedIn.

SOURCE OpenAP