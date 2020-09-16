National Ultrasound Partners With Elesta To Sell EchoLaser In United States

ATLANTA, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- National Ultrasound has signed an exclusive distribution agreement for the United States with Elesta.

Elesta is an Italian company--a part of the El.En Group, a publicly traded company which comprises a multitude of laser companies globally. Elesta's flagship product is Elesta EchoLaser X4, a laser unit which can be paired with the majority of commercially available ultrasound machines and is used for the micro-invasive, atraumatic, anesthesia-free, outpatient treatment of a number of soft tissue lesions. Clinical evidence has been generated over the years in multiple clinical applications, including Benign Thyroid Nodules (ModìLite) and Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (SoracteLite). Elesta has an International presence, especially in Europe and China.

The first U.S. user of the EchoLaser on thyroid nodules was Dr. Augustin Andrade, Chief of Endocrinology Department at Mount Sinai Medical Center in Miami, FL.

Dr. Eric Walser , Chairman of Radiology at UTMB in Galveston, TX was the first U.S. user of the EchoLaser on the prostate. Dr. Walser is a pioneer in focal laser ablation of prostatic cancer. He uses the EchoLaser to treat patients suffering from BPH (benign prostatic hyperplasia).

National Ultrasound and Elesta will collaborate to expand the USA adoption of this innovative technology, which has many advantages for clinicians and most of all for their patients.

"We are excited to represent the Elesta EchoLaser in the United States. National Ultrasound believes this new technology will make treatment, in multiple clinical applications, more efficient and successful for doctors and patients."

--Joe Williams

President, National Ultrasound, Inc.

Visit National Ultrasound's blog to learn more about the Elesta EchoLaser X4 and subscribe to receive future updates about this amazing product.

Contact: Joe Williams, [email protected], (770) 551-8797 ext 103

SOURCE National Ultrasound