National University and South Orange County Community College District Announce New Transfer Partnership Expanding Educational Pathways

Local agreement builds on a growing statewide effort to strengthen transfer and degree completion across California

IRVINE, Calif., April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National University (NU), a nonprofit, Veteran founded institution serving more than 130,000 working, military, and career focused learners annually, today announced a new transfer partnership with the South Orange County Community College District (SOCCCD), creating clearer, more supportive pathways for students from Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College as they continue their education at the bachelor's and graduate levels.

Dr. Chris Graham, EVP, Workforce and Community Education at National University and Dr. John C. Hernandez, President, Irvine Valley College Representatives of National University, South Orange County Community College District, Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College

The agreement, formalized through a memorandum of understanding (MOU), reflects a shared commitment to expanding access, affordability, and opportunity while reducing barriers that can slow or derail student progress. Through the partnership, eligible students from Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College will have access to defined transfer pathways into select bachelor's and graduate degree programs at National University.

"Saddleback College is thrilled to be part of this groundbreaking partnership with National University, a collaboration designed to empower students, alumni, and employees across SOCCCD," said Dr. Jennifer K. LaBounty, VP of student services at Saddleback. "We proudly support the working learner and our partnership with National University gives students the flexibility of online classes as they pursue bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degrees. This MOU supports transfer pathways for students at Saddleback and Irvine Valley Colleges while expanding opportunities for recent graduates, SOCCCD employees, and their families. Together we are building a clear path forward."

Under the agreement, students from Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College will benefit from a coordinated framework that supports transfer success, including dedicated academic and transfer advising and guidance throughout the enrollment process. Tuition reduction opportunities include a 46 percent tuition reduction for students completing an Associate Degree for Transfer and enrolling within 36 months, a 25 percent tuition reduction for students completing an Associate of Arts or Associate of Science degree and enrolling within 36 months, and a 15 percent tuition reduction for recent alumni who earned an associate degree within the past five years. The partnership also extends tuition discount scholarships to alumni of Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College who earned an associate degree within the past five years, as well as to employees of both colleges.

"Our students come to Irvine Valley College with clear goals and a strong commitment to their education," said Dr. Martha McDonald, vice president of student services at Irvine Valley College. "Partnerships like this one strengthen the advising, guidance, and support students receive as they plan their next steps. By working closely with National University, we are helping ensure students have a smooth, supported transition as they continue their education."

Both Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College are recognized for strong academic preparation and successful transfer outcomes, helping students move forward with confidence as they pursue their educational and professional goals. National University builds on that foundation by offering flexible online and hybrid programs designed to support students balancing education with work, family, service, and other commitments.

"Students should not have to navigate unnecessary complexity to keep moving forward," said Dr. Gerardo de los Santos, vice president of community college relations at National University. "This partnership is about creating continuity, honoring students' academic progress, and making sure the transition to National University feels supported and achievable."

This local agreement builds on National University's broader partnership with the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office, a statewide collaboration designed to strengthen transfer pathways for students across California who complete an Associate Degree for Transfer. Together, these efforts reflect a shared focus on aligned systems, predictable outcomes, and clear transfer options that honor students' academic progress and support timely degree completion.

By pairing system level collaboration with district based partnerships like this one, National University and the California Community Colleges are working to expand access to bachelor's degrees while reducing complexity, credit loss, and uncertainty for students planning what comes next. More information about the statewide transfer partnership is available in National University's announcement with the California Community Colleges Chancellor's Office.

Together, National University and the South Orange County Community College District will continue to collaborate on outreach, advising, and transfer support to ensure students have consistent information and reliable guidance as they plan their educational futures.

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

About South Orange County Community College District

The South Orange County Community College District serves the southern half of Orange County through two colleges, Irvine Valley College and Saddleback College, and the Advanced Technology and Education Park. Established in 1967, the district is committed to providing high‑quality, innovative learning environments that promote student access, equity, and success. Through strong academic programs, comprehensive student support services, and strategic partnerships, the district supports students in achieving skills development, certificates, associate degrees, transfer, and workforce preparation while contributing to the economic and social vitality of the region.

SOURCE National University