National University Invests in Military Spouses Through $150,000 in Education Scholarships

Through its annual Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship, NU is awarding $150,000 to support spouses pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees.

SAN DIEGO, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Military spouses are driven, adaptable learners who pursue higher education while navigating service-related relocations and career transitions. In support of their ambitions and as part of its enduring commitment to the military community, National University (NU), a veteran founded nonprofit, awarded its annual Whisper Military Spouse Scholarships to a new group of spouses pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees.

Through its annual Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship, National University is awarding $150,000 to support military spouses pursuing undergraduate and graduate degrees.

The Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship, named in honor of Whisper Snyder, was created to recognize the experiences, resilience, and educational goals of military spouses through meaningful financial support.

"As a National University alum and former military spouse, it continues to mean so much to see this scholarship supporting others on their educational journeys," said Snyder. "I know how challenging it can be to pursue your own goals while supporting a service member, and this scholarship is meant to remind spouses that their dreams matter and deserve support."

Since the scholarship was established in 2022 National University has awarded the Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship to 96 recipients, distributing $835,000 in scholarship support. In 2025 alone, NU awarded $150,000 to 15 military spouses, helping students pursue degrees across a wide range of fields.

For many recipients, the scholarship provides the financial support needed to turn long held educational goals into reality.

"When I found out I was one of the recipients of this scholarship, I almost started crying," said Savanna Clarke, a past Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship recipient. "Despite loving school, I avoided college for years because I did not think I would ever have the financial means to go. Receiving this scholarship means everything to me. It is helping me complete the degree I have dreamed of."

"Military spouses bring extraordinary resilience and leadership to everything they do. The Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship is one way we honor their service and support what comes next, and at National University, we are proud to stand with military families as they pursue their educational and career goals," said Dr. Mark D. Milliron, president and CEO of National University.

The Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship is part of National University's broader commitment to serving military affiliated learners. A nationally recognized military-friendly institution and Yellow Ribbon School, NU offers reduced tuition for active duty service members and eligible dependents, credit for military training, dedicated military and veteran support teams, and flexible programs designed to align with the realities of military life. The university is also a recipient of the Veterans Support and Transition Assistance Grant Program, which expands access to education services for veterans and military affiliated learners.

National University has further strengthened its support through the opening of the LA Campus Veteran and Military Community Center and serves as a Military Spouse Employment Partnership partner, reinforcing its commitment to supporting military families through education and career aligned opportunities.

"The Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship reflects our belief in education as a powerful pathway to opportunity. Supporting military spouses requires more than flexibility. It requires intentional investment, and through this scholarship, National University is helping spouses stay on track academically despite the realities of military life, from relocation to career interruptions," said Meg O'Grady, senior vice president of military and government affairs.

Known as the home of the ANDers™, National University serves learners who are advancing their education while managing work, family, service, and other responsibilities. To learn more about the Whisper Military Spouse Scholarship and National University's support for military affiliated students, visit https://www.nu.edu/military-and-veterans/

About National University

National University, a Veteran-founded nonprofit, has been dedicated to meeting the needs of nontraditional, working, and military students by providing accessible, affordable higher education opportunities since 1971. As San Diego's largest private nonprofit university, NU offers over 150 online and on-campus programs with flexible four-week and eight-week classes and one-to-one graduate education models designed to help students reach their goals while balancing busy lives. Since its founding, the NU community has grown to 130,000 learners served per year—50,000 degree-seeking students and 80,000 workforce and professional development students—and 250,000 alumni around the globe, many of whom serve in helping industries such as business, education, health care, cybersecurity, and law and criminal justice. To learn more about National University's new possibilities in education including next-generation education, value-rich education, and whole human education, visit NU.edu.

SOURCE National University