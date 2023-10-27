National Veterans Memorial and Museum Celebrates Five-Year Anniversary

Museum Offering $5 Admission on Fridays throughout 2023, beginning October 27

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Veterans Memorial and Museum (NVMM) today officially recognizes its five-year anniversary. The NVMM is proud to carry out its mission of honoring and sharing the stories of all Veterans in their own words from every service branch and from every era in our nation's history, while inspiring everyone to greater service in their own communities.

To celebrate, the NVMM invites guests to experience its beautiful and moving space, including the new Impact Gallery, Group Tour entry photo collage and Volunteer Wall, with special $5 admission on Fridays only, beginning on Friday, October 27, and extending through the end of 2023.

"Today we take a moment to recognize the NVMM's impact in the lives of Veterans, guests, schools, communities, groups and companies with whom we have connected and shared the service and sacrifice of our brave military service members," said Lt. General Michael Ferriter, U.S. Army (retired), president and CEO, NVMM. "We often say everyone knows a Veteran, which is why the mission of the NVMM so sincerely translates to every American who walks through our doors or joins us virtually. These past five years have been some of the most rewarding of my life, as I had the privilege to lead this important work."

The NVMM is thankful for the investment and exemplar leadership of its Board of Directors, along with the generous commitment of local and national members and donors who have committed resources, including capital investment, operating support and personal time, to ensure the stories of those who have served are preserved for generations to come. NVMM also recognizes its volunteers, the heart of the museum experience, who have donated more than 25,000 hours of time at the front desk, as docents and as ambassadors.

The NVMM was an aspirational vision of late Colonel John Glenn. Since its inception, it has told hundreds of Veterans' stories through permanent and special exhibitions; connected with thousands of Veterans and civilians through programming, including health and wellness and arts classes; supported more than 80 Veteran-owned and -employed businesses through Shop NVMM; and educated tens of thousands of Museum guests, more than two-thirds of which have been civilians.

For a short video showcasing a sampling of the programs and events offered at the NVMM over the last five years, click here.

About the National Veterans Memorial and Museum

The National Veterans Memorial and Museum is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization and does not receive federal funding. The museum takes visitors on a narrative journey telling individual stories and sharing experiences of Veterans from all military branches throughout history, both during their service and as they continue serving in our communities. We honor the sacrifices of men and women in service and their families. History is presented in a dynamic, participatory experience with photos, letters and personal effects, multimedia presentations, interactive exhibits, online events and digital content. Together, these elements link our national story to the larger context of our world. For more information, please visit NationalVMM.org .

