National Water Safety Month reminds families: Drowning is preventable - but often silent

As Summer approaches, the Red Cross urges constant supervision and simple safety steps to save lives

WASHINGTON, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- May is National Water Safety Month, a time to remind families that drowning is preventable, yet it remains one of the leading causes of death for young children and people under 30.

Drowning rarely looks the way it does in the movies. Most people expect splashing or yelling—but drowning is often silent and can happen in less than a minute, even in just a few inches of water.

Bystanders are often the first line of defense. Research shows drowning victims are most often rescued by people nearby, not trained professionals, simply because they are closest to the incident. More than 60% of bystander rescues happen before help arrives.

"Drowning is a leading cause of death for children, but it doesn't have to be. Preventing drowning begins with water safety education," said Connie Harvey, Director of Aquatics Centennial Campaign and Survival Programs. "Studies show that 72% of Hispanic adults have never taken a swim lesson, and children are less likely to have proficient swimming skills, but it's never too late to learn to swim or how to be smart in, on, and around the water. There are free Spanish-language resources available from the American Red Cross for children and adults, so people of all ages can help prevent drownings."

The American Red Cross urges families to stay actively engaged around water. Don't just swim—watch. Close, constant supervision can make the difference between life and death.

WATER SAFETY TIPS

Nobody should ever swim alone – adults and teens as well as children. Never leave a young child unattended near water, and do not trust a child's life to another child.

Always designate a "water watcher" who will keep a close eye and constant attention on children and weaker swimmers in, on and around water until the next water watcher takes over.

Have young children or inexperienced swimmers wear properly fitted U.S. Coast Guard-approved life jackets around water, but do not rely on life jackets alone.

Reach or throw, don't go! In the event of an emergency, reach or throw an object to the person in trouble and tell them to grab on. Don't go in! You could be in danger of drowning yourself.

WHALE TALES FOR CHILDREN – NOW AVAILABLE IN SPANISH The Red Cross recently revamped its Longfellow's WHALE Tales Water Safety for Children program and has now added the program in Spanish, completely translated and localized. The no-cost program helps children, from all backgrounds in kindergarten through 5th grade, learn vital water safety behaviors without having to be in or near the water.

Educators, swim instructors, parents, caregivers and others can teach critical water safety lessons to children before the swim season kicks off and throughout the summer. WHALE Tales are short, engaging and age-appropriate lessons that cover important water safety topics in different environments such as pools, waterparks, oceans, lakes and rivers. The free downloadable resources include lesson plans, course presentations and engaging materials such as videos and activity sheets and can be accessed at redcross.org/WHALEtales. If you're a parent or caregiver teaching your own children, visit redcross.org.watersafetyforkids.

COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIPS Our Aquatics Centennial Campaign, launched in 2014 to recognize 100 years of Red Cross leadership in swimming and water safety, is active in more than 100 communities across the country. The program works to reduce drowning rates in locations where numbers are above the national average alongside valued community partners.

To date, the campaign has delivered nearly 159,000 sets of swim lessons and certified 6,560 junior lifeguards, lifeguards and Water Safety Instructors®. We've also armed nearly 24,000 parents and caregivers with water safety knowledge and/or CPR skills. Learn more at redcross.org/centennialswim.

GET STARTED TODAY Go to redcross.org/watersafety for swim program information and a variety of resources. The Red Cross Swim app can help children and adults learn with kid-friendly video and activities on mobile devices. Do your part. Be "water smart."

About the American Red Cross:

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a nonprofit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or CruzRojaAmericana.org, or follow us on social media.

SOURCE Cruz Roja Americana