National Women's History Museum Announces First Honorees, Including Inaugural Meryl Streep Educator Award Recipients, for 2026 Women Making History Awards Gala

This year's Gala comes at a pivotal moment for both the Museum and the nation. As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, the Museum is expanding its work to ensure women's stories remain central to how future generations understand the American story.

Building on last year's successful 'She Is Not a Footnote' campaign, this year's Gala asks a new question: What can we do? The evening celebrates leaders who have expanded access to education, preserved history, and opened doors for future generations.

Frédérique Irwin, President and CEO, said: "Last year we asked America to recognize that women are too often treated as footnotes in history. The overwhelming response was, 'How can I help?' This year we are honoring people who have spent their lives answering that question."

Ruby Bridges will receive the Women Making History Award for her lifelong commitment to advancing educational opportunity and civil rights.

ArentFox Schiff will receive the Evelyn Y. Davis Corporate Changemaker Award in recognition of more than three decades of pro bono partnership supporting the Museum and advancing women's history education. The Award honors companies that serve as catalysts for change through a demonstrated commitment to gender equity, representation, and inclusion. Evelyn Y. Davis was a tenacious leader in the corporate world, advocating for accountability and equality. This award honors her legacy by recognizing organizations like ArentFox Schiff for leading the way in creating a more equitable future.

Kristen Kelly and Serene Williams, AP U.S. History teachers at Sacred Heart Preparatory (SHP) in Atherton, California, will receive the Meryl Streep Educator Award for their pioneering leadership in expanding how American history is taught. They have developed and proposed the nation's first standalone Advanced Placement U.S. Women's History course, also known as WAPUSH.

Irwin continued, "From Ruby Bridges' courage to ArentFox Schiff's longstanding partnership and Kristen Kelly and Serene Williams' leadership in transforming history education, this year's honorees demonstrate that preserving and expanding opportunity begins with ensuring every generation has access to the full American story."

As the nation celebrates America's 250th anniversary, the Museum continues its mission to ensure women's stories are understood as essential to the American story.

Details about gala sponsorship opportunities can be found here.

About the National Women's History Museum

Founded in 1996, the National Women's History Museum is the nation's leading digital-first institution dedicated to making women's history visible and accessible. Independent from the Smithsonian, the Museum reaches millions through innovative exhibitions, educational programming, and digital storytelling. A nonpartisan, nonprofit 501(c)(3), the Museum believes women's history is central to understanding America's past and inspiring its future. For more information, visit www.womenshistory.org.

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SOURCE National Women’s History Museum (NWHM)