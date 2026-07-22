National Write Your Congressman Q2 2026 Index: Small Business Owners Prioritize Government Spending, Healthcare Costs in Call to Congress

DALLAS, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Write Your Congressman (NWYC), an organization that gives small businesses a voice in government, released its Q2 2026 Index, highlighting small business sentiment toward Congress, the U.S. economy, and federal policies affecting business. Findings show government spending remains the top policy issue for small business owners, followed by healthcare costs, immigration reform, and regulatory relief to reduce compliance burdens.

"This quarter's Index shows small business owners are still waiting for follow-through: lower health insurance and business insurance costs, tax certainty, relief from inflation, and help finding qualified workers," said Randy Ford, President and COO of National Write Your Congressman. "Spending remains their top concern for Congress, and until owners see real movement, trust in Washington will keep lagging behind their optimism about their own businesses."

National Write Your Congressman released its latest Index, highlighting small business sentiment toward Congress. Post this

Beyond policy priorities, business owners identified health insurance expenses, taxes, business insurance expenses, inflation, and hiring qualified workers as the top issues facing their companies today.

"We need reform in so many areas and health care is one of the biggest," said Cindy Heck, President, Hecks Automotive, Hecks Lawn Care and Hecks Hauling in Orange Park, Florida.

Business conditions and the U.S. economy

Business performance remains stable, with half of respondents stating their business performance has remained flat, while 29.6 percent report growth and 19.6 percent report decline.

"Our contract sales are up 35 percent over last year, and last year was a record year," said David Balistreri, Owner, Select Technical Staffing in Wauwatosa, Wisconsin.

Business owners expressed a mixed view of the economy. Forty-six percent describe the U.S. economy as "good," while nearly 40 percent say it is "fair" and 11 percent call it "poor." Only 2.7 percent rate the economy as "excellent."

"A pro-business attitude by government, which has helped create capital investment by our customers, has been one of the most important factors driving our revenues," said Bill Willis, Owner, Dyno One, Inc. in Edinburgh, Indiana.

Sentiment toward Congress

Confidence and trust in government remain low among business owners. Thirty-nine percent of respondents say they strongly distrust Congress and only 13 percent say they trust Congress. Forty-three percent of respondents report they are strongly unsatisfied with Congress's actions.

A combined 69 percent of business owners say they are 'very likely' or 'likely' to contact their Congressional representative about issues affecting their business in the next 12 months. Only 15 percent say they are unlikely to reach out.

"I hope that Congress will do things to reduce government spending and cut taxes. As a small business owner, taxes and healthcare costs affect my bottom line intensely," said Luke Moerke, President, Exodus Engineering, Inc. in Centralia, Washington.

Methodology

NWYC collected data from 518 small business owners in 45 states from June 23 to July 15, 2026. Fifty-six percent of respondents employ one to nine employees, and 77 percent employ fewer than 20 employees. The survey reflects a broad cross-section of industries, with construction, services, and agriculture most represented.

About National Write Your Congressman

Since 1958, National Write Your Congressman (NWYC) has empowered small businesses by providing nonpartisan information, research, and tools to connect with their representatives in Washington. As the nation's largest, privately held, nonpartisan membership organization made up of small businesses, NWYC's team of experts provides unbiased, nonpartisan information and research on top issues and pending legislation relevant to small business owners today. NWYC presents both sides of the issue so that members can form an educated opinion and let their elected officials know their opinion. For more information visit www.nwyc.com.

SOURCE National Write Your Congressman