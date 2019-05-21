Nationally Recognized ERISA Litigator Joe Torres Joins Jenner & Block As Partner In Chicago Office

"We are pleased to have an experienced ERISA practitioner of Joe's caliber join us in our ERISA Litigation Practice," said firm Chair Craig C. Martin. "This is a successful and growing practice, and Joe really complements and adds to our core strengths."

Firm Managing Partner Terrence J. Truax added, "Joe is a great strategic fit and we're very pleased to add him to the team."

Mr. Torres began his legal career as a labor and employment lawyer and moved into ERISA litigation as the practice area developed. He has defended clients in claims for vested retiree benefits, alleged wrongful denial of or interference with employee benefits and breach of fiduciary duty. Mr. Torres has also represented clients in complex withdrawal liability matters involving multi-employer pension plans. In addition, he has considerable experience in the analysis and interpretation of ERISA-governed plans, has defended clients in audits involving union-sponsored health and welfare plans and has advised clients contemplating the establishment, modification or termination of employee benefits plans.

His labor background gives the practice additional range and experience with multi-employer plans and other labor-side ERISA litigation. In addition, his traditional labor and employment skill set will provide clients with added depth in a variety of matters, including investigations work and employment class actions.

"Joe is an all-around terrific lawyer and he has a unique ERISA litigation skill set that we're thrilled to bring on board. He rounds out our existing team wonderfully and we know that the opportunity to work with him is a chance to build on our reputation as a nationwide leader in this area," said ERISA Litigation Practice Chair Amanda S. Amert. "We are all very enthusiastic about collaborating with Joe to expand the ways that we provide top-notch representation to our clients in this space."

Jenner & Block's ERISA Litigation Practice defends clients in major class actions alleging breach of fiduciary duty and claims for benefits as well as in litigation and regulatory activity by the Department of Labor and other government agencies. The practice's class action work includes defending stock-drop lawsuits, as well as claims alleging excessive 401(k) plan fees. The group also counsels and represents ERISA plan sponsors and service providers, litigates cases over contributions to union multiemployer benefits plans and handles bankruptcy-related claims.

"The strength and breadth of Jenner & Block's ERISA Litigation Practice is well-known and it complements my practice," said Mr. Torres. "Most importantly, the firm provides an excellent platform for me to grow my overall labor and employment practice."

Mr. Torres joins the firm from Winston & Strawn's Chicago office, where he began his legal career in 1990 and served most recently as a partner. Chambers USA, Legal 500 and other rankings recognize him as a leading lawyer in the field. He is a frequent speaker and author on ERISA issues.

Mr. Torres is a Fellow in the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers. Since 2015, he has been named as one of the top 100 employment lawyers in the annual guide to leading US employment lawyers published by Lawdragon and Human Resources Executive. He received his JD in 1980 from the University of Illinois Law School and his BA from the University of Chicago.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S ERISA LITIGATION PRACTICE

Our team of ERISA litigators collaborates closely with our firm's transactional benefit lawyers to achieve the best possible results for clients. Together, we have the knowledge and technical skills to analyze the structure of benefit plans, identify potential ERISA issues and develop creative solutions to avoid litigation. Our lawyers frequently write and speak on the latest developments in ERISA litigation as well.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK'S LABOR AND EMPLOYMENT PRACTICE

Our lawyers combine a vast knowledge of labor and employment issues with exceptional trial skills and extensive experience in a wide variety of labor, employment and benefits matters. We have the ability to understand complex issues and develop proactive and cost-effective solutions for public and private employers.

ABOUT JENNER & BLOCK

Jenner & Block LLP (www.jenner.com) is a law firm with global reach, with offices in Chicago, London, Los Angeles, New York and Washington, DC and more than 500 lawyers. The firm is known for its prominent and successful litigation practice and experience handling sophisticated and high-profile corporate transactions. Firm clients include Fortune 100 companies, large privately held corporations, financial services institutions, emerging companies and venture capital and private equity investors. In 2018, The American Lawyer named Jenner & Block to the A-List, which recognizes the top 20 US law firms. The American Lawyer also recognized the firm as the #1 pro bono firm in the United States nine of the past eleven years; the firm has been ranked among the top 10 in this category every year since 1990. In 2018, the publication named the firm its first "Pro Bono Champion."

