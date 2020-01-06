Nationally Recognized Healthcare Leader Susan Freeman Joins St. Croix Hospice as Chief Operating Officer

"Healthcare is constantly evolving but taking care of others is still the foundation," said Susan. "As the leading provider of hospice care in the Midwest, St. Croix Hospice's growth has been based on a culture of caring which I was very drawn to. I'm looking forward to supporting such a dedicated team of caregivers."

A nursing graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, Susan was immediately drawn to caring for patients in their home. She eventually combined her love of patient care with the use of technology as a Director of IT where her early innovation garnered her organization recognition as a technology leader in the post-acute industry. Susan's expertise led her to become a frequent speaker at both local and national conferences.

Susan most recently served as Chief Operating Officer for a large integrated home health and hospice provider in the southern United States where she also served on the Executive Board for the Alabama Hospice and Palliative Care Organization.

About St. Croix Hospice

St. Croix Hospice supports patients, families and caregivers when they need us the most, delivering the highest quality hospice care 24 hours a day, 365 days a year wherever a patient calls home. St. Croix Hospice currently operates 31 branches in Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Nebraska and Wisconsin. St. Croix Hospice takes pride in round-the-clock availability, prompt response and same day admissions, including evenings, weekends and holidays. Contact St. Croix Hospice 24/7 at (855) 278-2764 or stcroixhospice.com.

