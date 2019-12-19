Nationally recognized historic building in downtown Portland unveils unique urban inn

121 MIDDLE an urban inn sets itself apart from similar properties around Portland. Built to be a hands-off experience with virtual check-in and check-out, the urban inn combines features of a familiar hotel stay with the added autonomy of an interim apartment rental. The property currently offers 11 uniquely designed residences with 5 different floor plans to accommodate a wide-variety of needs.

Residing in a 152-year old Victorian building, 121 MIDDLE an urban inn recently finished its conversion into the first habitable space in its lengthy history. Rooms are furnished with top-of-the-line appliances and comfortable bedding, creating an upscale and modern experience in a Nationally Registered Historic Place.

"Our goal is to create an unrivaled hospitality experience in a diverse travel market," Alen Saric, a Proprietor of 121 MIDDLE an urban inn, said. "Guests can customize the level of engagement with our team. They can utilize their residence like their own home, or they can engage with our local personnel for a tailored experience."

The urban inn includes two-bedroom apartments, standard suites and studios. Designed to house guests for an extended stay, the property is perfect for large groups visiting Portland yet looking for familiar amenities. The building's location allows guests to walk to a myriad of restaurants, stores and breweries while also being just a few blocks from the harbor.

Portland's newest independent operation can be found at 121 Middle St, Portland, ME 04101. For more information please visit the website, call the team at (207) 749-6409 or email them contact@121middle.com.

