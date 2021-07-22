Nationally Recognized Insurance Leader Senior Security Benefits Joins Forces with Integrity

Senior Security Benefits has been serving agents and agencies in the life and health insurance market for more than two decades. During that time, they have grown into one of the most impressive and influential IMOs in the industry. The company now has more than 20,000 agents serving 125,000 Americans nationwide, while placing over $100 million of paid premium during 2020.

"Gaylan, Taylor and Dan are innovative leaders who recognized a need for stronger agent training systems and built an incredibly successful business from the ground up to fill that need," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity Marketing Group. "It is progressive thinkers, like Gaylan, Taylor and Dan who will move us forward on our mission to innovate all aspects of insurance."

Recognizing that most agents feel unprepared when they launch their careers, Gaylan Hendricks developed a specialty training program that equips agents with product education and training materials. Nicknamed the "Queen of the Bundle," Gaylan coaches agents on ways to tailor insurance packages to best protect clients. This approach led SSB to develop custom products with major carriers and form relationships with the largest call centers across the nation.

"Additionally, Gaylan will join with many of the most respected female leaders in our industry through Integrity's Women in Leadership program, where her experience will be invaluable for mentoring the next generation of leaders," continued Adams.

"Joining Integrity felt like coming home for us because so many industry leaders we know and respect are already part of the Integrity family," explained Gaylan Hendricks, CEO of SSB. "We have always been excited about the support we've given our agents, agencies and call centers through product development and training programs. By joining Integrity, we get to support them in an even bigger and better way, while working alongside the best minds in our industry. With all that Integrity has to offer, any agent can be successful. We are beyond excited about what the future has in store for us as an Integrity partner."

SSB will join Integrity's fast-growing group of partners, who collaborate to share best practices and expertise. These partners include CSG Actuarial, ThomasARTS, Deft Research, Access Capital, Brokers International and Insurance Administrative Solutions' third-party administrator, as well as leading call centers Connexion Point, SeniorCare Benefits and Unified Health.

"Integrity has created an end-to-end platform with so many offerings that will drive growth for our business, including marketing, technology, sales, recruiting, call centers and so much more," said Taylor Martin, CMO of SSB. "It's amazing what they've been able to create and we're honored to partner with Integrity to grow even faster. With our experience in product design and training, coupled with Integrity's resources and reach, the sky is the limit on what we'll achieve together."

The Integrity platform of resources offers SSB access to the industry's most cutting-edge technology, including proprietary quoting and enrollment tools, product development, data and analytics as well as a world-class advertising and marketing firm. SSB will utilize Integrity's shared services offered to all partners, including human resources, IT, legal, compliance and accounting.

"We built Integrity to help phenomenal companies — leaders in the industry — become even better at doing what they do best," explained Adams. "Senior Security Benefits has been a powerful industry leader for many years, and they are absolutely elite at positioning agents for maximum success. By joining with Integrity, they will gain access to countless resources that will enhance their already strong reach and influence and accelerate their growth well into the future. I can't wait to see how many more Americans we can serve working together."

By joining with Integrity, SSB will now be able to offer their employees, who feel like family, meaningful company ownership through the Integrity Employee Ownership Plan, a substantial new benefit for their hard-working team.

"Senior Security Benefits is a family business that we built from the ground up," shared Dan Hendricks, President of SSB. "I couldn't be prouder of what we've accomplished, but we're going to be an even bigger player now that we're part of Integrity. We've always worked to understand the challenges agents face, so we were thrilled to learn that taking care of agents and our employees is what Integrity is also all about. The resources and tools we can now offer our agents will be instrumental as we scale even faster."

"We are honored to welcome Gaylan, Dan, Taylor and the entire team at Senior Security Benefits into the Integrity family," concluded Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Now more than ever, Americans need the right solutions to help protect their health and wealth. Adding a stellar partner like Senior Security Benefits to the Integrity platform greatly enhances our ability to deliver those solutions in ways that work best for consumers. This is another huge leap forward in Integrity's mission to innovate all aspects of the industry."

For more information about SSB's partnership with Integrity, view a video at www.integritymarketing.com/SeniorSecurityBenefits.

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products focused on meeting Americans wherever they are — in person, over the phone and online. Integrity is innovating insurance by developing cutting-edge technology designed to simplify and streamline the healthcare experience for everyone. In addition, Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's almost 5,500 employees work with over 375,000 independent agents who service more than eight million clients annually. In 2021, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place over $7 billion in new sales. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.

About Senior Security Benefits

Senior Security Benefits is a leading IMO headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, that specializes in marketing life and health insurance products to independent agents across the United States. They have more than 20,000 agents serving 125,000 Americans with their insurance needs. In 2020, they placed over $100 million in annual paid premium. They enjoy and take pride in the relationships they have built over the years with their agents and insurance carriers. These relationships have been a key factor in their success and continued growth. For more information, visit www.insmg.com.

