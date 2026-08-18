Nationally Recognized Lung Cancer Researcher and ASCO Young Investigator Award Honoree, Tina Roy, MD, Joins the Physician Team at Virginia Cancer Specialists

ARLINGTON, Va., Aug. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private oncology practice in Northern Virginia, is pleased to welcome Tina Roy, MD, board-certified medical oncologist and board-eligible hematologist, to its Arlington location.

Nationally recognized lung cancer specialist and ASCO Young Investigator Award honoree, Tina Roy, MD, joins Virginia Cancer Specialists.

Dr. Roy provides comprehensive care for patients with cancer and blood disorders and has a special focus on lung cancer, including the use of targeted therapies, immunotherapy, and other precision medicine approaches. Her commitment to delivering individualized, evidence-based care aligns with Virginia Cancer Specialists' mission of providing world-class cancer treatment close to home.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Roy to Virginia Cancer Specialists," said Jey A. Maran, MD, current practice president. "Dr. Roy is a true forward-thinking specialist who brings equal innovation and compassion to her role as an oncologist. She has a passion for advancing oncology through research, which will be a tremendous asset to our patients and referring physicians throughout the region."

Dr. Roy completed her fellowship in Hematology and Oncology at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and previously served as Chief Resident in Internal Medicine at MedStar Georgetown University Hospital and the Washington DC Veterans Affairs Medical Center. She earned her medical degree from Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine and holds a bachelor's degree in Bioengineering from Cornell University.

Throughout her medical training, Dr. Roy distinguished herself through leadership, clinical excellence, and medical education. She has served in numerous teaching roles for medical students, residents, and fellows and has received several honors, including the Clinical Scholar Award, the Excellence in Internal Medicine Award, and election to the Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society.

In addition to her clinical practice, Dr. Roy has contributed extensively to oncology research, authoring publications and presenting at national meetings across a range of cancer types, including lung, breast, gastrointestinal, and hematologic malignancies. In 2026, she received the Conquer Cancer Young Investigator Award from the American Society of Clinical Oncology for her research in HIV-associated lung cancer.

"Given my special interest in lung cancer, I'm particularly inspired as we enter an exciting era of precision medicine, where treatment decisions can be tailored to the unique biology of each patient's disease," said Dr. Roy. "I am thrilled to join Virginia Cancer Specialists and help bring these advances to patients across Northern Virginia. I'm excited to build new, meaningful relationships with patients while helping them benefit from the rapid pace of innovation in cancer treatment."

Dr. Roy joins a multidisciplinary team of cancer specialists dedicated to delivering advanced treatments, innovative clinical research opportunities, and comprehensive support services to patients across Northern Virginia.

Starting September 14, 2026, Dr. Roy will see patients in the Virginia Cancer Specialists Arlington office, located at 1100 N. Glebe Rd., Suite 1600, 3 Ballston Plaza, Arlington, VA 22201.

About Virginia Cancer Specialists

Virginia Cancer Specialists, the largest private cancer practice in Northern Virginia, has been recognized as the #1 physician practice in Virginia in cancer care and across all medical specialties for 3 years running (2024-2026), as recognized by Castle Connolly Top Doctors. It features a world-class treatment team offering access to the most current treatment protocols fighting cancer and blood diseases. It's also home to the Virginia Cancer Specialists Research Institute and the largest clinical trials portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic – including a dedicated research facility for Phase I clinical trials and later-stage trials through a joint venture with Fairfax's NEXT Oncology. The practice offers medical oncology, radiation oncology, musculoskeletal tumor surgery, breast surgery, thoracic surgery, genetic counseling, support cancer care, financial counseling, onsite laboratory, onsite pharmacy, language services, telehealth, nurse advice line, and much more. Virginia Cancer Specialists is part of The US Oncology Network. This collaboration unites the practice with more than 600 sites of care across 31 states, 2,700 affiliated physicians, and research and data from thousands of patients with cancer in clinical trials across the country. Through its collaboration with Sarah Cannon Research Institute, Virginia Cancer Specialists offers access to a comprehensive menu of clinical studies and has contributed to pivotal research that has led to the approval of new cancer therapies. For more information about The US Oncology Network, which is supported by McKesson, a trusted name and global leader in healthcare for over 180 years, visit USOncology.com. For more information about Virginia Cancer Specialists, visit: VirginiaCancerSpecialists.com

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SOURCE Virginia Cancer Specialists