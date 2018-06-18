Nationally Renowned Radiation Oncologists Join NYU Langone Health

Andrew J. Evans, MD, became Vice Chair for Clinical Operations and Medical Director on June 1. Most recently, Dr. Evans was an attending physician and director of thoracic radiation oncology at the Mount Sinai Icahn School of Medicine. He also served as the director of radiation oncology at Mount Sinai West. While there, he advanced his research in thoracic and genitourinary malignancies, gynecologic cancers, and pediatric neuro-oncology and ran a world-class department. In his new position, he will continue these research activities and oversee all clinical operations in Radiation Oncology.

Erik P. Sulman, MD, will join the department on September 15 as Vice Chair for Research. In addition, he will work to expand clinical and research programs in the area of brain tumors as Co-Director of the Brain Tumor Center at Perlmutter Cancer Center. He joins NYU Langone from The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, where he is currently a tenured associate professor of radiation oncology, translational molecular pathology, genomic medicine, and section chief of central nervous system and pediatric radiation oncology. Sulman is an international leader in malignancies of the central nervous system and the development of biomarkers for patients with brain tumors.

"The continuous expansion of both research and clinical operations in our department made it imperative to recruit experienced thought leaders to advance both of these key missions," says Alec Kimmelman, MD, PhD, the Anita Steckler and Joseph Steckler Professor and chair of the Department of Radiation Oncology. "Dr. Evans brings a unique expertise to our clinical operations, while Dr. Sulman will enhance the research of our Department as well as that of the Brain Tumor Center through his vast experience in translational research. They will add extraordinary value to our already outstanding, world-class team."

About Dr. Evans

Evans received his medical degree from the University of Cape Town in South Africa, and completed two fellowships—the first at Cross Cancer Institute in Alberta, Canada, and the second at the Albert Einstein College of Medicine in New York City, where he also completed his residency.

He has published in several leading journals, including International Journal of Radiation Oncology, Biology, Physics; Clinical Colorectal Cancer; and Journal of Surgical Research. In addition, his contributions to the advancement of the field of radiation oncology have been acknowledged by multiple professional societies. He received Young Investigator Awards from the Radiation Research Society in 1994 and from the American Society of Clinical Oncology in 1998.

"I'm very excited to join an institution like NYU Langone that embraces such a strong patient-centered model of treatment while emphasizing the importance of clinical trials and translational research" says Evans.

About Dr. Sulman

After receiving his medical degree and postgraduate doctoral degree at Temple University School of Medicine, Sulman completed an internship at Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, and a residency and research fellowship at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, the latter as part of the highly-selective Holman Pathway in radiation oncology.

Sulman is a nationally recognized figure in the brain tumor research field, as evidenced by his selection to multiple prestigious committees including his recent election to the Board of the Society for Neuro-Oncology. He has authored over 100 manuscripts, including publications in top-tier peer-reviewed journals, such as Nature, Cancer Cell, Neuro-Oncology, and Clinical Cancer Research.

Sulman also has been recognized for his many achievements—he received the American Society for Radiation Oncology (ASTRO) Translational Research in Radiation Oncology and Radiology Symposium Travel Award in 2007 and 2008, and the American Association for Cancer Research Scholar-in-Training Award in 2007. He serves as principal investigator on R01 grants and SPORE projects funded by the NIH, and directs integral biomarker evaluation on some of the largest, NIH-funded clinical trials for brain tumor patients.

"Interacting with patients is a special part of my job, so to join an institution like PCC that not only places unmatched value on comprehensive patient care, but also supports collaborative and translational research, is particularly exciting," says Sulman.

