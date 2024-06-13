NationalPolice.org #31 Chevy to Display Picture of Missing Person Alejandra Tejeda at Iowa Atlas 150 ARCA Race

INDIANAPOLIS, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a powerful show of support for the search efforts for missing individuals, the NationalPolice.org #31 Chevy will prominently feature a picture of missing person Alejandra Tejeda of Des Moines, IA during the ARCA race at Iowa Speedway in Newton, Iowa, on Friday, June 14. The race will be broadcast live on the FS1 cable channel.

Alejandra Tejeda Picture

Driven by Rita Goulet, a dedicated full-time police officer and co-owner of the Rise Motorsports race team, the #31 Chevy aims to bring national attention to the case of Alejandra Tejeda. Goulet's dual roles as a law enforcement officer and a race car driver uniquely position her to leverage the reach of motorsports to promote public safety and awareness.

Alejandra Tejeda, whose picture will be displayed on the #31 Chevy, has been missing since February 4, 2024. She is a 17-year-old female, 5'1", weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. The collaboration between NationalPolice.org and Rise Motorsports underscores the importance of community engagement and media exposure in the efforts to locate missing persons.

"We are honored to partner with NationalPolice.org to bring attention to Alejandra Tejeda's case," said Rita Goulet. "Using our platform at the ARCA race, we hope to reach a wide audience and generate new leads that could assist in locating Alejandra. This initiative is a testament to the dedication of law enforcement and the racing community in supporting such critical causes."

The ARCA race at Iowa Speedway is expected to draw significant viewership, providing an excellent opportunity to highlight Alejandra's story. The inclusion of her picture on the #31 Chevy serves as a visual reminder to viewers and attendees alike of the ongoing search efforts and the need for public assistance.

If you recognize her, get as much information as you can such as a license plate, location of sighting, activities involved, or any other details and call 1-800-The-Lost. You can keep track of her status at the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website.

