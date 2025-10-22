The National Police Association Endorses Ohio State Bill to Increase Penalties for Evading Arrest

INDIANAPOLIS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugitives who construct physical barriers for the purpose of evading law enforcement create unsafe situations for officers, innocent civilians, and themselves. In these unpredictable situations, officers may need to order evacuations or lockdowns, disrupting entire neighborhoods. These situations -which can take hours, and even days, to resolve- also place a burden on police departments that may already be experiencing a scarcity of resources.

Chicago PD officer fires into a home where a triple murder suspect was barricaded. Tribune Content Agency LLC

In Ohio, where law enforcement has seen a sharp rise in these incidents, state Sen. Tom Patton (24) has introduced a bill (S.B. 188) to increase penalties for fugitives who barricade themselves to evade arrest. This bill, endorsed by the National Police Association (NPA), is currently in the state's Judiciary Committee for deliberation. The text for the bill is here.

With this bill, a suspect already under arrest for a felony or violent misdemeanor who sets up a barricade and refuses to comply with police orders would be charged with an additional third-degree felony. If the suspect places a third party at risk of serious physical harm, that charge is elevated to a second-degree felony. If the third party is a minor, it becomes a first-degree felony. Anyone assisting a suspect in these instances could be charged with a fourth-degree felony.

"Fugitives who establish barricades to evade arrest are placing lives at risk, disrupting neighborhoods, and depleting valuable police resources. They need to be held to account for so blatantly disregarding the law," said Paula Fitzsimmons, Legislative Director, National Police Association. "Sen. Patton's Ohio state bill will penalize these lawbreakers accordingly and give law enforcement the leverage they need to de-escalate potentially threatening situations quickly. The suspect can choose to comply or risk facing additional charges and more time in prison," Fitzsimmons added.

The NPA extends its gratitude to Sen. Patton for introducing a bill that imposes harsher penalties for creating a barricade to evade arrest. At a time when Ohio is experiencing an increase in these incidents, this bill will provide police officers with a tool to end potentially perilous situations safely. We encourage the Ohio legislature to pass this important bill.

