Nation's #1 Real Estate Agent* Kyle Seyboth And The Seyboth Team Announce Affiliation With Century 21 Real Estate

MADISON, N.J., July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Century 21 Real Estate LLC announced today that Kyle Seyboth, the nation's *number one real estate agent, and the 12-member Seyboth Team have chosen to affiliate with Century 21 Real Estate and will now operate as CENTURY 21 The Seyboth Team brokerage. This growth news shows that the global franchisor's efforts to transform the industry from transactional to experiential and win by perfecting the real estate experience, is **gaining traction with the very top industry professionals and companies. Homebuyer and seller feedback, too, are reaffirming this vision as in the last six months, clients have, through RealSatisfied's QSS scores, given the C21® System's relentless sales professionals quality service scores of 97% in overall satisfaction and a recommendation rating of 98%. Century 21 Real Estate sits among the top consumer brands whose focus on a customer-centric mindset is building a great reputation and attracting top talent to its industry-leading number of 11,600 offices worldwide.

"Real estate is a relationship business and our brand is only as successful as our people," said Michael Miedler, president and chief executive officer, Century 21 Real Estate LLC. "Attracting an industry leader like Kyle and his team affirms that our push to always elevate and give 121% to our valued CENTURY broker franchise network and affiliated agents is working."

"What sold me on the CENTURY 21 brand is the senior management team, and the understanding and entrepreneurial mindset they have to this business, which starts at the top with Mike, who is all about having his team deliver the best technology, learning and marketing programs to my affiliated agents so they in turn can go above and beyond in helping their clients achieve the best outcomes possible," explained Seyboth, who, unsurprisingly, was courted by most real estate brands and franchises. "We have worked hard to develop strong relationships and deep roots in our communities and this new affiliation ensures that our homebuyer, homeseller and investor friends will be able to continue to trust and rely on us to assist with the best real estate outcomes possible."

Seyboth combines his knowledge of the Rhode Island and southern Massachusetts markets with his financial and investment experience to better serve the personalized needs of his clients. Seyboth and his team also understand the importance of leveraging the latest technologies, market research and business strategies to deliver extraordinary experiences. Their exceptional efforts have resulted in their clients referring them to family and friends time and time again.

In addition to achieving the number one spot on The Thousand list, Kyle's extensive track record includes annual stats of over $140 million in sales, more than 500 units sold, and recognition in The Wall Street Journal as one of the top-10 real estate agents in the country. In his personal life, Kyle is a proud father of two beautiful girls, and he enjoys coaching their sports teams during the week and on the weekends.

*According to The 2020 RealTrends and Tom Ferry The Thousand ranking July 6, 2020.

** https://www.realogy.com/news/2020/05/28/century-21-real-estate-inks-10-new-companies-and-38-renewals-in-first-four-months-of-2020

