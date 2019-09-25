Nation's 400th Sleep Inn Opens In Spokane, Wash.

Located at 3809 S. Geiger Blvd., the 87-room Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites Spokane Airport is near Interstate 90, providing easy access to downtown Spokane and all it has to offer. The hotel also provides convenient access to Gonzaga University and the Spokane Convention Center, as well as the Northwest Museum of Arts and Culture, local wineries, and the Spokane Valley, a popular destination for outdoor activities along the Spokane River.

"It's not often that a hotel brand celebrates two major milestones on the same day – the 400th domestic location for Sleep Inn and the 20th Sleep Inn-MainStay Suites dual brand opening. I can't think of a better market than Spokane to usher in this landmark," said Megan Brumagim, vice president, brand management, design and compliance, Choice Hotels. "Sleep Inn continues its reputation as a proven leader in the midscale space and we're thrilled visitors to the Pacific Northwest can enjoy the brand's nature-inspired aesthetic and simply stylish design."

The Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites Spokane Airport offers amenities like an indoor heated pool, full bar, 24/7 marketplace and complimentary airport shuttle service. All Sleep Inn-MainStay Suites dual-brand properties include complimentary hot breakfast, free Wi-Fi, meeting space, a business center, and a fitness center.

"Sleep Inn's major milestone is further evidence of Choice's leadership in the midscale segment," said Brian Quinn, vice president, head of development, new construction brands, Choice Hotels. "There are over 150 Sleep Inn hotels in the global development pipeline because we understand what developers in the segment want — and Sleep Inn delivers."

The Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites Spokane Airport was developed by H&H Hospitality Spokane LLC and Lighthouse Hospitality Group.

"We couldn't be more excited to start welcoming guests, whether they're staying for one night or a week," said Don Klain, president, Lighthouse Hospitality Group. "Backed by two of Choice's leading midscale brands, the Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites Spokane Airport aims to exceed our customers' expectations in every way. The future for this hotel is bright, and we fully expect it to be a win for all involved."

Sleep Inn features the brand's signature Designed to Dream prototype with a timeless, nature-inspired aesthetic. MainStay Suites is an all-suites, extended stay brand incorporating features such as a sleek, modern design, open-concept community rooms and outdoor living spaces. There are more than 100 Sleep Inn and MainStay Suites dual-brand hotels open or in the pipeline.

Sleep Inn® Dream Better Here®

Every Sleep Inn hotel offers a simply stylish stay that's designed to help our guests Dream Better Here. You'll find fresh, nature-inspired design elements that are modern but timeless, that create a relaxed and serene environment. A new-construction brand, every Sleep Inn hotel is built with a specific vision in mind—to be a sanctuary for travelers as well as an efficient property to build, operate, and maintain. Franchised by global lodging leader Choice Hotels, Sleep Inn properties boast strong product consistency and an established presence in the midscale hotel segment with more than 570 Sleep Inn properties open or in the pipeline worldwide. All Sleep Inn hotels include free Wi-Fi, a complimentary Morning Medley breakfast buffet with plenty of hot and cold options, a swimming pool and/or fitness center. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/sleep-inn.

About MainStay Suites

The MainStay Suites® brand is an extended hotel option that allows guests to live like home whether they're away for a week or a month. Each MainStay® property offers a unique and distinctive experience for customers at an affordable price. Travelers can maintain their lifestyle during their stay with attractive amenities including residential style suites, free high-speed internet access, free continental breakfast, a fitness center, and weekly housekeeping and guest laundry services. To learn more, visit www.choicehotels.com/mainstay.

About Choice Hotels

Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE: CHH) is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,000 hotels, representing nearly 570,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of June 30, 2019, the Choice® family of hotel brands provides business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com.

About Lighthouse Hospitality Group:

Lighthouse Hospitality Group provides numerous services in the hospitality field including: third party management, hotel development, hotel opening services, hospitality consulting, proforma development, and market feasibility studies. Our experience with multiple brands throughout multiple markets have allowed us the flexibility to work with a wide array of companies, vendors, owners, and managers from initial concept and construction to open date and beyond.

