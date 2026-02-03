Nation's First Cardiac Arrhythmia-Focused Healthcare Network Launches with New Mexico's First ASC-Based Ablation Procedures

Current Clinic launches specialized care model for AFib patients; completes inaugural cardiac ablation procedures in Carlsbad ambulatory surgery center

CARLSBAD, N.M., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Current Clinic announced Thursday last week the successful completion of its first cardiac ablation procedures, marking a historic milestone as the nation's first healthcare network focused on cardiac arrhythmia care. The procedures performed January 28-30th, 2026, at Current Clinic's Carlsbad, New Mexico location, also represent the first cardiac ablations ever performed in an ambulatory surgery center setting in New Mexico.

Current Clinic's procedure control room during an ablation case. Current Clinic's Ambulatory Surgical Center in Carlsbad, New Mexico

Current Clinic's innovative model centers specialized arrhythmia expertise within comprehensive cardiovascular care facilities, enabling patients to access the complete continuum of AFib treatment—from initial diagnosis through advanced interventional procedures and ongoing management—in an efficient, cost-effective ambulatory setting.

The inaugural procedures utilized Boston Scientific's FARAPULSE system, which employs pulsed field ablation (PFA) technology to treat atrial fibrillation. Clinical studies have demonstrated that 78% of patients achieve freedom from AFib following PFA treatment, with reduced risks of stroke and heart failure when performed early in the disease progression.

By performing cardiac ablation in an ambulatory surgery center rather than a hospital, Current Clinic can offer faster access to procedures and lower costs while maintaining the highest standards of safety and clinical outcomes. The facility's comprehensive interventional cardiology capabilities ensure that patients receive complete cardiovascular care when needed, all within the same specialized network.

"Southeastern New Mexico has never had local access to cardiac ablation," said Dr. Amanda Ryan, Current Clinic Carlsbad's Medical Director and Interventional Cardiologist. "Our patients faced hours of travel to Albuquerque, El Paso, or Lubbock for treatment. We're not just bringing this procedure closer to home, we're building a complete arrhythmia care program that follows patients through their entire treatment journey."

Current Clinic's Carlsbad location serves as the flagship for a planned national network of arrhythmia-focused care centers. In addition to the main facility, Current Clinic operates outreach clinics in Hobbs and Artesia, New Mexico, ensuring comprehensive access throughout the region. Each location combines specialized arrhythmia expertise with complete interventional cardiology services, creating a sustainable model for delivering advanced cardiac care in communities of all sizes.

The ASC-based approach represents a fundamental shift in how advanced cardiac procedures can be delivered. Historically, cardiac ablation has been confined to hospital settings, creating access barriers for patients in smaller markets and driving up healthcare costs. Current Clinic's model proves that specialized arrhythmia care can be delivered safely and effectively in an outpatient setting, opening the door for expansion into underserved markets nationwide.

"This is about changing the economics and accessibility of advanced cardiac care," said Kai Worrell, Current Clinic's founder and CEO. "We're proving that an arrhythmia-focused network can deliver excellent outcomes in an ASC setting. Now we're ready to replicate this model in communities across the country that deserve access to specialized AFib care."

Current Clinic's care model integrates state-of-the-art cardiac catheterization labs, advanced imaging capabilities, and electrophysiology equipment with streamlined pre- and post-procedure workflows optimized for the ASC environment. This combination of specialized focus, comprehensive capabilities, and operational efficiency enables clinical outcomes comparable to major academic centers while maintaining the cost and patient experience advantages of ambulatory care.

About Current Clinic

Current Clinic is the first healthcare network in the United States focused on atrial fibrillation and cardiac arrhythmia care. Through its innovative ambulatory surgery center-based model, Current Clinic provides patients with access to specialized arrhythmia expertise, the most advanced cardiac ablation technologies, and comprehensive cardiovascular services in a convenient, cost-effective outpatient setting. Founded on the principles of evidence-based care, patient accessibility, and healthcare affordability, Current Clinic is expanding its network of specialized cardiac care centers to underserved communities across the country. For more information, visit currentclinic.com.

SOURCE Current Clinic Management LLC