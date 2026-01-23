Nation's Largest Pool Service Company, SPS PoolCare, Acquires Leading, PE-Backed Competitor

Strategic acquisition of Pool Troopers solidifies SPS PoolCare's #1 position in swimming pool services

Combined company on track to perform over 2,000,000 weekly recurring pool services in 2026

Service coverage spanning across 19 markets in five states, including three of the four largest residential pool markets in the United States

This landmark deal marks SPS PoolCare's 191st acquisition since its inception in 2021

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SPS PoolCare , the largest swimming pool services company in the United States, has acquired Pool Troopers , solidifying its position as the industry leader in pool maintenance and repair. This strategic combination brings together the nation's top two pool service providers, expanding SPS PoolCare's reach to over 42,000 weekly recurring residential and commercial customers across 19 markets in five states.

This transaction represents a significant milestone for SPS PoolCare, a portfolio company of Storr Group, marking its 191st and largest acquisition to date. SPS PoolCare will keep Pool Troopers' field teams intact, enabling branches to maintain continuity in day-to-day operations, local decision-making authority, and existing customer contracts and commitments.

"The combination of SPS PoolCare with Pool Troopers creates an industry powerhouse that will set new standards for pool care across America," said Lance Martin, CEO and COO of SPS PoolCare. "Pool Troopers has earned an outstanding reputation for quality service and customer satisfaction. Their values mirror our mission to make pool ownership a joy by putting customers first and treating employees as our greatest asset."

Pool Troopers will continue providing pool maintenance, repair, and renovation services to its customers, while benefiting from SPS PoolCare's technology platform and operational infrastructure. The transaction strengthens the combined company's ability to deliver exceptional service, while also creating new career-advancement opportunities for field teams. Pool Troopers was previously a Shoreline Equity Partners portfolio company, and Shoreline remains a minority investor in the combined business following the transaction.

"SPS PoolCare has a proven track record of successfully onboarding regional pool companies, and with our complementary geographic footprints, this partnership was a natural fit," said AD Gonzalez, President and CFO of Pool Troopers. "As the #2 provider in the industry joining forces with #1, we saw a real opportunity to combine the best of both companies to take even better care of our customers and our employees."

Fraser Ramseyer, CEO of Storr Group and Founder of SPS PoolCare, added, "For customers and the many valued team members who serve them every week, this acquisition expands service coverage and strengthens the platform behind their work. It reflects our multi-year strategy of building – and investing in – institutional-grade operating infrastructure, from technology and field systems to standardized service delivery and workforce development. With experienced leadership in place, the platform is positioned to sustain consistent execution, while continuing to scale across the country."

"Pool Troopers has always been defined by its people and its customers, and that will remain true in this next chapter," said Mike Hand, Managing Partner at Shoreline Equity Partners. "Following many years of getting to know Storr Group and watching them thoughtfully invest in and methodically build a category-leading platform, we trust their stewardship and execution and are excited to partner with them."

William Blair served as exclusive advisor to SPS PoolCare in the transaction, and SPS PoolCare partnered with Balance Point Capital to provide the debt capital for this transaction.

About SPS PoolCare:

As the #1 swimming-pool services company in the United States, SPS PoolCare is on track to perform over 2,000,000 weekly-recurring pool services in 2026 and employs more than 1,000 staff across five states. Backed by Storr Group, the company is focused on growing its family of brands across the Sun Belt, as it continues to make owning a pool a joy. SPS PoolCare is committed to creating a world-class service experience for its customers and being an employer-of-choice for its team members. Read more at spspoolcare.com.

About Storr Group:

Storr Group is an operationally focused lower-middle-market investment firm that backs, builds, and scales industry-leading platforms. With a rich background in business building, Storr combines world-class operators with strategic M&A, deep integration, and sophisticated technology – to drive sustainable growth and long-term value. Storr Group has offices in West Palm Beach, New York City, and Austin. To partner today, visit storrgroup.com.

About Shoreline Equity Partners:

Shoreline is a lower-middle-market private equity firm based in Jacksonville, Florida, that focuses on actively partnering with leading management teams. Shoreline strives to acquire businesses primarily within specialized manufacturing, value-added distribution, and business and facility services, among others. For more, please visit shorelineequitypartners.com.

About Balance Point Capital

Balance Point is an alternative investment manager focused on the lower middle market. With approximately $2.3 billion in assets under management, Balance Point invests debt and equity capital in select lower middle market companies across a variety of investment vehicles. Balance Point takes a long-term, partnership approach to investing and is committed to building lasting relationships with its partners, management teams and intermediaries. Balance Point is a registered investment adviser. Further information is available at balancepointcapital.com.

