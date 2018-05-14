Nation's Largest Suicide Prevention Organization Honors Dr. Cheryl King with Research Award

"AFSP is honored to present Dr. Cheryl King with the AFSP Research Award. Throughout her career, Dr. King has focused her work on youth and young adults, significantly advancing our knowledge of suicide in this most vulnerable population. We are proud that AFSP has such an impactful researcher in our network and excited to see what Dr. King discovers next in her critical work," said Jill Harkavy-Friedman, AFSP vice president of research.

As a contributor in the field, Dr. King has published nearly 200 peer reviewed articles. She has received funding from National Institute for Mental Health, AFSP and the Center for Disease Control and Prevention throughout her illustrious career as a researcher. Contributing to AFSP's mission to save lives and bring hope to those affected by suicide, Dr. King currently serves as an AFSP Scientific Advisor, and Research Mentor and previously served with our Research Grants Committee. In 2005-2010 King served as a Board Member and President of the Ann Arbor/Detroit AFSP Chapter. Dr. King spoke at the AFSP Chapter Leadership Conference for AFSP volunteers in 2007.

Cheryl King is a Professor in the Departments of Psychiatry and Psychology at the University of Michigan, and Director of the Youth Depression and Suicide Prevention Research Program. She is currently Principal Investigator of three NIMH-funded research projects: Emergency Department Screen for Teens at Risk for Suicide, which aims to develop an adaptive suicide risk screen that can be disseminated nationwide; Electronic Bridge to Mental Health for College Students, which aims to test the efficacy of an online suicide risk screening and treatment linkage counseling program; and 24-Hour Risk for Suicide Attempts in a National Cohort of Adolescents.

A clinical educator and research mentor, Dr. King has served as Director of Psychology Training and Chief Psychologist in the Department of Psychiatry, and has twice received the Teacher of the Year Award in Child and Adolescent Psychiatry. She is the lead author of Teen Suicide Risk: A Practitioner Guide to Screening, Assessment, and Management. In addition, Dr. King has provided testimony in the U.S. Senate on youth suicide prevention and is a Past President of the American Association of Suicidology, the Association of Psychologists in Academic Health Centers, and the Society for Clinical Child and Adolescent Psychology.

The American Foundation for Suicide Prevention is dedicated to saving lives and bringing hope to those affected by suicide. AFSP creates a culture that's smart about mental health through education and community programs, develops suicide prevention through research and advocacy, and provides support for those affected by suicide. Led by CEO Robert Gebbia and headquartered in New York, and with a public policy office in Washington, D.C., AFSP has local chapters in all 50 states with programs and events nationwide. Learn more about AFSP in its latest Annual Report, and join the conversation on suicide prevention by following AFSP on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.

