NATION'S LEADING LGBTQ+ OWNED AND OPERATED MEDIA AND PRODUCTION COMPANY EQUALPRIDE SIGNS WITH CREATIVE ARTISTS AGENCY

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading entertainment and sports agency Creative Artists Agency (CAA) has signed Los Angeles-based media publisher and minority owned and operated, equalpride, and its family of leading brands to LGBTQ+ audiences and increasingly women and people of color. The agency will identify and create opportunities in a variety of areas including creative strategy, brand partnerships, and beyond.

With a focus on LGBTQ+ news, lifestyle, and entertainment, equalpride is a community of storytellers, innovators, and influencers, who believe in giving a voice to all people. Their award-winning brands include OUT, The Advocate, Pride.com, Out Traveler, Plus, and the new Advocate Channel.

"We know our clients and future advertisers share our mission for equality and diversity, and want new and big ideas to reach underserved minority audiences. With CAA being the best, largest and in our view, most visionary and committed representative, we are thrilled to begin our work together to drive more opportunities across the advertisement and entertainment landscapes," said Mark Berryhill, gay identifying CEO, a principal owner and board member of equalpride.

equalpride was returned to LGBTQ+ majority ownership in 2022 and specializes in branded content, experiential and live events, licensing, as well as original content in all genres tapping the more than 55 years of uplifting, inspiring and at times, life changing, stories of LGBTQ+ history and chronology in America.

equalpride is the leading certified LGBTQ+ owned & operated media, digital, social, TV, print and entertainment company in the country.

