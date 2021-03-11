Nation's Mayors Applaud House Passage of Background Check Legislation, Urge Swift Action in Senate

WASHINGTON, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 8, the Bipartisan Background Checks Act and H.R. 1446, the Enhanced Background Checks Act. These lifesaving bills close serious loopholes in the background check system by ensuring that background checks are completed before weapons are sold and that dangerous individuals who should not be in possession of weapons are unable to purchase them. The U.S. Conference of Mayors has a long history of advocating for measures that will reduce gun violence in communities and sent a letter to every member of the House urging passage of the bills.

Following House passage, USCM President and Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer released the following statement:

"Gun violence is an epidemic in the United States. Keeping our children and our cities safe from that violence has been a priority for mayors for decades. It may be mass shootings that make the headlines, but the daily drumbeat of gun-related violence has left a lasting void in virtually every community in the country.

"While it is impossible to undo this terrible daily toll, these two bills provide the promise of a tomorrow where gun violence is the exception, not the norm. Mayors urge the Senate to act quickly on this legislation."

